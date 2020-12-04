World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NVIDIA Helps Drive AI Adoption And Research In Thailand

Friday, 4 December 2020, 6:44 am
Press Release: NVIDIA

Thailand is first in Southeast Asia to be part of NVIDIA’s AI Nations initiative

NVIDIA’s AI Nations

BANGKOK — Dec. 3, 2020 — NVIDIA today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of universities in Thailand to drive research and accelerate scientific breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and high performance computing (HPC).

The national collaboration is driven by Thailand’s aim to create a world class infrastructure to support AI and HPC research to address national challenges such as healthcare.

With the MoU, Thailand is Southeast Asia’s first country to be part of NVIDIA’s AI Nations initiative, a worldwide program that helps government leaders and stakeholders develop plans to implement AI to advance national priorities and drive economic growth.

Under the MoU, NVIDIA will collaborate with the National Science Technology and Development Agency (NSTDA) and a consortium of universities – Chulalongkorn University, CMKL University, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, Khon Kaen University, Mahidol University, and Prince of Songkla University.

From Cloud to Edge

NVIDIA will assist the research institutions and universities with continuous development of the National AI Strategy and AI Compute approach from cloud to edge. It will also provide support through the NVIDIA Inception Program, a virtual incubator for startups; NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute, which provides hands-on and remote AI training; NVIDIA’s AI Tech Center, for joint applied AI research; and NVIDIA partner ecosystem, to accelerate applications that can be adopted by the Thai government.

Through the collaboration, the consortium will be engaged in NVIDIA AI Nations partnerships, support the adoption of NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platforms, and explore the potential of connecting NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputers across Thailand to function as a more powerful virtualised AI supercomputer capable of solving even more complex problems.

Other potential collaborations include advancing Thailand’s Smart Cities initiative by leveraging NVIDIA’s DGX, EGX, Metropolis and Clara Guardian platforms; and utilizing partner ecosystems to improve the quality of urban life, protect the health of citizens and support the re-activation of business in a post-COVID age.

The partners may also introduce a national AI skills development initiative delivered through the universities to cultivate the next generation of AI leaders in Thailand Golden Opportunity for Thai Researchers and Startups

“Today is a special day for me to be able to witness and help drive Thailand’s digital and AI innovations onto the world stage via the network of NVIDIA, the manufacturer of the GPU machine that is the heart of the world’s AI technology. Several Thailand’s leading research universities join forces to work together in driving innovation at a national level. This collaboration will help our country to become more powerful and develop at a much faster pace than ever before,” said Associate Professor Dr Siree Chaiseri, director, Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMU C) MHESI. “This cooperation between the leading Thai and international researchers, and the support and participation of many leading private companies and institutions, is no doubt a golden opportunity for the Thai researchers and startups to move onto the world stage and create commercial values to the Thai digital economy.”

Keith Strier, World Wide Vice President for NVIDIA AI Nations Initiatives, said: “AI can greatly transform many industries. It can make our transportation systems safer and more efficient, aid in breakthrough scientific discoveries, and help medical professionals provide better care for more people. Being the first in Southeast Asia to be part of NVIDIA’s AI Nations initiative shows the country’s vision and desire to excel in the AI era. As the leader in AI, NVIDIA will do our part to help the nation achieve its goal of having a world-class infrastructure for researchers and nurture a new generation of IT talents.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NVIDIA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>

APEC : Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Convening for the first time since the ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

OHCHR: UN Committee Issues Recommendations To Combat Racial Profiling

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today published its guidance to combat racial profiling, emphasizing, among other issues, the serious risk of algorithmic bias when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in law enforcement. The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 