New Finnish Innovation: Gloves That Are Treated To Eliminate Min. 99% Of Bacteria And Viruses - Now On The Market!

Hofler Oy from Oulu, Finland is the first company in the world to develop a glove with a natural based treatment that eliminates viruses and bacteria by min. 99%.

“The idea for the glove came from the consumer´s needs. Especially now during COVID-19, we felt really important to develop a glove that also has a protective function.”

The natural based antimicrobial treatment of the glove is sustainably produced from side-streams of the forest industry. The treatment is non-toxic and does not contain heavy metals or harmful chemicals and it is patented worldwide. The gloves are treated on the inside and on the outside of the glove to enable maximum protection.

The gloves are designed for everyday use, but they are also ideal for working e.g. in the home care, retail stores, restaurants and so on. The reusable glove also significantly reduces the consumption of disposable gloves and hand disinfectants. If stained, the gloves can also be machine washed up to 30 times without them losing their antimicrobial properties.

Hofler Biotech UT is a thin and shape fitted knitted glove that also has touch screen feature.

"The Hofler Biotech UT glove is like a second skin and you can wear it both indoors and outdoors all day long," says Timo Räihä, EVP at Hofler Oy.

Gloves are available for both women and men in several colors. The price has been able to keep affordable thanks to the highly automated production. Hofler Biotech gloves will come to the market in January and can be pre-ordered from the hofler.fi online store.

Hofler Oy is a third-generation family business in the glove industry. The market areas are Northern Europe and Russia. There are about 200 different models of casual gloves in the collections under Hofler and Forhands brands. In addition, Hofler Oy manufactures gloves for the customers’ own brands.

© Scoop Media

