World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Finnish Innovation: Gloves That Are Treated To Eliminate Min. 99% Of Bacteria And Viruses - Now On The Market!

Friday, 4 December 2020, 6:54 am
Press Release: Hofler Biotech

Hofler Oy from Oulu, Finland is the first company in the world to develop a glove with a natural based treatment that eliminates viruses and bacteria by min. 99%.

“The idea for the glove came from the consumer´s needs. Especially now during COVID-19, we felt really important to develop a glove that also has a protective function.”

The natural based antimicrobial treatment of the glove is sustainably produced from side-streams of the forest industry. The treatment is non-toxic and does not contain heavy metals or harmful chemicals and it is patented worldwide. The gloves are treated on the inside and on the outside of the glove to enable maximum protection.

The gloves are designed for everyday use, but they are also ideal for working e.g. in the home care, retail stores, restaurants and so on. The reusable glove also significantly reduces the consumption of disposable gloves and hand disinfectants. If stained, the gloves can also be machine washed up to 30 times without them losing their antimicrobial properties.

Hofler Biotech UT is a thin and shape fitted knitted glove that also has touch screen feature.

"The Hofler Biotech UT glove is like a second skin and you can wear it both indoors and outdoors all day long," says Timo Räihä, EVP at Hofler Oy.

Gloves are available for both women and men in several colors. The price has been able to keep affordable thanks to the highly automated production. Hofler Biotech gloves will come to the market in January and can be pre-ordered from the hofler.fi online store.

Hofler Oy is a third-generation family business in the glove industry. The market areas are Northern Europe and Russia. There are about 200 different models of casual gloves in the collections under Hofler and Forhands brands. In addition, Hofler Oy manufactures gloves for the customers’ own brands.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hofler Biotech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

University of Auckland: Low-Lying Pacific Island Has More Land Above Sea Level Than In 1943

An inhabited island in the low-lying Pacific nation of the Marshall Islands, which are thought to be at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels, has actually increased in size since 1943, scientists say. And the increase in area above sea level is likely ... More>>

APEC : Leaders Issue Kuala Lumpur Declaration

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies issued the Kuala Lumpur Declaration following the first-ever virtual 27th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Convening for the first time since the ... More>>

UN: Appeals For $35 Billion To Help World’s ‘Most Vulnerable And Fragile’ In 2021

UNOCHA/HFO A family flees the violence in Idlib, Syria. (file) A record 235 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection next year, a near- 40 per cent increase on 2020 which is “almost entirely from COVID-19”, the UN’s emergency ... More>>

OHCHR: UN Committee Issues Recommendations To Combat Racial Profiling

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination today published its guidance to combat racial profiling, emphasizing, among other issues, the serious risk of algorithmic bias when artificial intelligence (AI) is used in law enforcement. The ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 