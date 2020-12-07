HYZON Motors Continues US Expansion With New Top Tier Appointment

Rob Del Core appointed Chief Strategy Officer based in the US, with immediate effect Rob joins HYZON as it embarks on aggressive global expansion

HYZON Motors Chief Strategy Officer Rob Del Core.

December 7, 2020, Rochester, NY, USA: Hydrogen mobility and clean energy company, HYZON Motors Inc (“HYZON”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Del Core to the role of Chief Strategy Officer as the Company further bolsters its US presence.

Mr Del Core is the former Managing Director at Hydrogenics USA, where he was one of the founding members of the fuel cell power system group in Hydrogenics Corp and headed the fuel cell vehicle system integration and powertrain team in California.

With over 20 years’ experience in fuel cell and electric drive systems, and 14 years with Hydrogenics, Mr Del Core has successfully led more than 20 zero emission vehicle programs, including the design and development of the fuel cell hybrid London buses for Transport for London, UK.

This key appointment comes as HYZON expands its global operations in North America, Europe and Asia and plans to deliver thousands of fuel cell trucks and buses globally over the next three years. By 2025, HYZON’s expected turn-key capacity will be more than 40,000 fuel cell vehicles annually.

Production of the Company’s recently announced groundbreaking PEM fuel cell is expected to start in 2021.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Del Core said:

“HYZON, a global well-established leader in fuel cell technology, has a clearly defined vision and path for its future in the fuel cell commercial vehicle industry.

“It is an honor to have been chosen for this role at HYZON Motors, I look forward to bringing my expertise to this leadership team, and am excited to be part of HYZON’s global expansion.”

Gary Robb, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of HYZON Motors, commented:

“We are thrilled to have the highly-credentialed Rob Del Core join our ever-expanding HYZON team as we continue on our development path to produce the world’s most advanced fuel cell systems to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonize heavy commercial mobility.

“We welcome Rob to the HYZON family and we look forward to leveraging his experience, skills and insight as we embark on the next phase of considerable growth.”

HYZON is a global supplier of hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, including heavy duty trucks, buses and coaches. Established as a new business from Horizon in early 2020, HYZON commercializes Horizon’s almost 20 years of fuel cell technology development for applications in global mobility applications.

