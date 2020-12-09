World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Moonstake Collaboration Webinar With Aaron McDonald, CEO Of Centrality: "The Future Of Proof Of Stake And Staking"

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Moonstake will hold a joint webinar with its strategic partner Centrality "The Future of Proof of Stake and Staking" on 13th of December. It will be held from 2PM Singapore time.

Moonstake and Centrality entered into a strategic partnership in August this year. Aaron McDonald, CEO of Centrality has joined Moonstake as an advisor and both parties are actively developing for the implementation of CENNZ (Centrality's token) through Moonstake staking platform. This webinar will be the first joint event since the partnership was signed and will also share with you about the progress of the partnership between Centrality and Moonstake.

Centrality is the leading FinTech venture platform. It received a research grant from the New Zealand government and is working with the New Zealand government to build a decentralized system through the public-private integrated organization "Digital Identity NZ" together with NZ Tech and Singlesource.

Centrality has partnered with industries in various fields such as Amazon (AWS), Microsoft Partner, McDonald's China, and it is expected that cooperation with these companies will trigger many companies to adopt blockchain. In August of this year, Centrapay, a venture company from Centrality, announced the technology offering to purchase Coca-Cola products at BTC using Sylo's smart wallet.

About this Webinar:

TOPIC: "The Future of Proof of Stake and Staking" by Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake and Aaron McDonald, CEO of Centrality

DATE & TIME: 13th of Dec, 2PM in Singapore (GMT+8)

SPEAKERS:

- Shogo Ishida, Advisor of Moonstake

- Aaron McDonald, CEO of Centrality

IN THIS WEBINAR, YOU WILL LEARN:

- About CENNZnet Mainnet

- What is CENNZnet and its unique proposition

- Benefits of buying Coca-Cola with Centrapay

- Centrality's opinion on DeFi

- How Blockchain change the existing finance

Pre-registration is required to participate, so please register from the link below. RSVP Today to take advantage of this free webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_64Hb3UEsSfCObz89Wfrq2g

About Moonstake Wallet

Currently, Moonstake wallet users can send, receive, deposit over 2000 coins and tokens and it allows users to stake 7 different coin's staking of Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, ADA, Qtum and also will support CENZZ with one single pass phrase. The Moonstake wallet has already implemented the deposit functions of CENNZ and CPAY after it moved to CENNZnet. From the "Add New Asset" button on the Moonstake Wallet page, you can smoothly deposit CENNZ and CPAY after the swap of CENNZ and CPAY is completed. Please download Moonstake Wallet.

Register your Web wallet via link: https://wallet.moonstake.io

Download Moonstake Wallet:

iOS:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/moonstake-wallet/id1502532651

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.moonstake.wallet

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With the full-scale operation in August, we expanded our business and as of November, our total staking assets exceeded over $90 Million.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Centrality

Centrality is the world's leading fintech venture platform based in New Zealand. They have received a research grant from the New Zealand government and are working with the New Zealand government to build a decentralized system through the public-private integrated organization "Digital Identity NZ" together with NZ Tech and Singlesource.

https://centrality.ai/

