Released Medevac Refugee Farhad Bandesh To Speak At Human Rights Rally 2pm Sat Dec 12, Melbourne

“This week five refugees transferred under Medevac legislation but held in indefinite detention for close to a year and a half have been released.” said Chris Breen for the Refugee Advocacy Network.

“Football legend Craig Foster welcomed Iranian refugee, musician and artist Farhad Bandesh, today at the gates of MITA detention centre in Broadmeadows, when he was released after seven years in detention”

“Bandesh had been due to speak at tomorrow’s 7 Years Too Long – Free the Refugees Human Rights rally at the State Library at 2pm by phone from MITA detention centre. He will now speak in person. He will then travel to speak at 3pm to the daily protest outside the Mantra Hotel in Preston, 215 Bell St Preston where his friends remain detained, and demand their freedom.”

“The five refugees who were released had cases before the Federal Circuit Court that were asking to determine whether they were being unlawfully detained. Bridging Visas were granted by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton pre-empted possible court decisions against the government. More refugees are in similar situation and have cases before the courts".

“Peter Dutton must now free and permanently resettle all the refugees (around 200) who came to Australia under Medevac legislation. They have been detained for 7 years. They aren’t being processed and they aren’t being treated, they have committed no crime - indeed the only crime is what the Coalition government is doing to them. It's time to end their indefinite lockdown, set them free and give them a permanent home.” concluded Breen.

Rally details

On Saturday December 12 refugee supporters will meet at the State Library, cnr Swanston & La Trobe Sts Melbourne and other city locations, to mark Human Rights Day and call to free the refugees and give them a permanent home.

A press conference will be held at the State Library where speakers include

Farhad Bandesh - refugee released today from MITA detention centre

David Manne - Refugee Legal

Flora Balik - Refugee Voices

Nazir Yousafi - refugee and Afghan community representative

Pip Carew - Assistant Secretary AMNF

Music from Phil Hudson from Love Makes a Way

https://www.facebook.com/events/1118741455209073

The events will be Covid-safe. Participants including media are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and register here

https://forms.gle/AYRMb6akyRmFNpEe7

The rallies in the city is organised by the Refugee Advocacy Network

