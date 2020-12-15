World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Azooka Labs Unveils Safe MTM To Store COVID-19 Samples At Room Temperature For Up To A Week

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 5:18 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Molecular Transport Medium at the price of VTM

BANGALORE, INDIA, Dec 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Azooka Labs, a leading safe fluorophore company with specialization in Molecular Biology products, reveals its first range of novel COVID-19 diagnostics products. RNA Wrapr is a molecular transport medium for COVID-19 sample collection, developed as part of the COVID-19 response team from Indian Institute of Science.

Molecular Transport Media that inactivates the Coronavirus immediately. Not only that! Azooka's RNA Wrapr does not require dry ice for storage and can be processed until a week. A storage medium for COVID-19 that is safe, easy to use and affordable. (RNA Wrapr comes in 3ml or 10ml vials with Fluccoluated Nylon Nasal Swabs. Price starts at INR 99 per vial.)

RNA Wrapr inactivates the virus immediately only preserving DNA/RNA content required for RT-PCR tests. The sample tubes can be stored up to 7 days in Room Temperature and transported without dry ice or gel packs. RNA Wrapr is safe to handle even during unexpected accidental spillage or handling errors. Developing countries can collect samples in centers without BSL2 or BSL3 certifications.

Azooka's RNA Wrapr is priced at INR 99 in India, aligned with the price of one litre of petrol, to help the diagnostic centers upgrade from VTM to MTM. Azooka plans to enter the APAC market through partners with $9 and $6 pricing plans per test.

"Azooka has actively been a part of the fight against COVID by developing PCR and RT PCR kits with support from Dept of Biotechnology and Elevate Karnataka even before the pandemic hit us," quoted Alex D Paul, CEO, Azooka Labs. He further added, "MTM has ensured safety and security of COVID-19 samples to be stored at Room Temperature for up to seven days".

"Azooka is the only startup from India working to replace Carcinogenic and Mutagenic SYBR dyes widely used in RUO and Diagnostics reagents. Safety and cost savings needed for COVID crisis management today are the highlights of Azooka's MTM," says Dr. C V Natraj, former SVP, Corporate Research, Unilever plc.

"Azooka is striving to provide a safer molecular grade transport medium that is at sub Rs. 100. We are appealing to a segment of users, who care about the safety of their frontline health care workers," stated Dr. Fatima Benazir, Co-founder & CSO, Azooka Labs.

About Azooka Labs

Azooka is a patented fluorophore company focused on developing safe biotech consumables at a price affordable for all countries across the globe. Azooka's first diagnostics product RNA Wrapr- molecular transport medium, is approved by ICMR and certified by CE. Azooka is an IISc invested startup based in Bengaluru with R&D unit at the Indian Institute of Science and manufacturing facility in Peenya Industrial Area, Karnataka.

Azooka was recently awarded the 'Best Women-Led Enterprise' at StartUp India 2020. Azooka is open for licensing and partnerships worldwide. Governments and Health Organizations can directly contact Azooka for COVID-19 Crisis Management. For more information visit: http://azooka.life/ and for the prices visit: https://azooka.life/rna-wrapr-molecular-transport-medium/

