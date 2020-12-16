Transport & Logistics Workers Urged To ‘Check-in’ Over Christmas, Motorists Encouraged To Say Thanks

It’s already been one of the busiest years on record for the transport and logistics industry, so this festive season, Australia’s leading transport and logistics specialist insurer NTI is joining forces with Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds (HHTS) to urge workers to be mindful of their wellbeing, and encourage motorists to show their thanks.

With more than two million parcels delivered daily in the weeks preceding Christmas, on top of food and beverage deliveries across the retail sector, Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds Interim CEO Lachlan Benson said it was important for workers to be reminded of practical strategies to help de-stress during this busy period.

“Something as simple as practising gratitude can help lower stress levels. Start the day with a positive thought or reflect on three good things that happened at the end of your day,” Mr Benson said.

“Adjust your expectations of yourself – it’s the busiest time of the year. It’s okay to say no and take time out if that’s how you choose to recharge. For others – it’s starting a conversation and connecting.

“Be mindful of your body too. Eat and drink to fuel your body and do it with a sense of purpose.

“It doesn’t all have to come from within though. It’s equally important for community to support each other,” he added.

“If you’re out and about – don’t think twice about thanking a truckie. A little goes a long way.”

To help show support for transport and logistics workers, NTI is encouraging motorists who see a heavy vehicle to wave to the driver.

“It’s a simple way to acknowledge those who help Australians get what we need, when we need it.

The industry as a whole has done a tremendous job throughout 2020,” said NTI’s Chief Executive Officer, Tony Clark.

“Whether you’re receiving goods or at the petrol station – if you have the opportunity, say thanks to the people delivering Christmas goods nationwide, and whose enormous contribution is often taken for granted.

“Show them gratitude and wish them all the best for the end of what has been an incredibly stressful and demanding year.”

Earlier this year, NTI committed to a multi-year partnership as the top-tier “Open Road” partner of Healthy Heads in Trucks & Sheds, a not-for-profit initiative charged with creating a single national mental health plan for industry.

© Scoop Media

