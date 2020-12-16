World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Snack And Bakery Industry To Generate $400 Billion In 2020 Annual Retail Sales

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 6:36 pm
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

The pandemic bump has driven the snack and bakery industry to new heights. The total worldwide retail sales revenue from the industry is expected to surpass $400 billion in 2020.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Finaria, a huge chunk of the revenue is set to come from the top 25 snack and bakery companies by annual revenue worldwide.

Top 25 Food and Beverage Companies Net $91 Billion in Profit

With $101.5 billion in revenue in 2019, Nestle is listed as the top company in the snack and bakery industry. Pepsi Co was second with $67.2 while Mars, Inc. was third with $35.0 billion.

Ferrero debuted on the list in the ninth position with $12.6 billion thanks to its Keebler cookie category and Nutella. Keebler’s cookies have sold over $100 million in 2020. On the other hand, Nutella To Go and Nutella were estimated to be worth $92 million at the beginning of December 2020.

Moreover, the Forbes Global 2000 report for 2020 stated that the top 25 companies in the food and beverage industry generated $815 billion in revenue over the one-year period which ended in May 2020. Comparatively, they generated $800 billion in 2019 and $80 billion in profit versus $91 billion this year.

Nestle was also the top food and beverage company on the Global 2000 list. Its profit surged 30% in 2019 to nearly $13 billion. It has held the top position on the food and beverage list for a decade.

Pepsi Co was second on the list with $68.2 in sales and $7.2 billion in profit. Its close rival Coca Cola ranked third with $37.2 billion in sales and almost $10 billion in profit.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.finaria.it/pr/snack-and-bakery-industry-to-generate-400-billion-in-2020-annual-retail-sales/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UNFCCC: Against The Odds, 2020 Marks Breakthrough Year For Climate Action At The Outset Of The Climate Ambition Summit

To mark the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the High-Level Climate Champions for the UK and Chile today announce a major update to the Race to Zero campaign, the largest ever alliance of regions, cities, businesses targeting net zero emissions, ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

UN ESCAP: Green Recovery Policies Once In Lifetime Opportunity To Raise Climate Ambitions In Asia-Pacific

Bangkok ( ESCAP news ) – While much of the attention this year has been focused on protecting populations as well as the socio-economic impacts and recovery needed, high-level officials from across the Asia-Pacific this week called upon countries ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 