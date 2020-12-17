World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

China: Shock At Continued Crackdown On Human Rights Defenders And Lawyers – UN Expert

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 8:22 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

A UN human rights expert today expressed dismay at the shocking treatment of human rights defenders and lawyers in China, saying they continue to be charged, detained, disappeared and tortured five years after the start of a crackdown on the profession under the guise of national security concerns.

“Since the so-called ‘709 crackdown’ began on 9 July 2015, the profession of human rights lawyer has been effectively criminalised in China,” said Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

The UN expert cited the recent arrest and enforced disappearance of human rights defender and lawyer Chang Weiping as emblematic of the Government’s ongoing efforts to silence lawyers who have been outspoken about the deterioration of human rights in China.

In January 2020, Mr. Weiping was forcibly disappeared for 10 days in “residential surveillance at a designated location” (RSDL) by security officials in Baoji city on suspicion of “subversion of state power”, and his law licence was annulled.

The lawyer posted a video online in October, describing the torture and ill-treatment he was allegedly subjected to during his detention in RSDL, and the psychological and physical sequelae he has sustained as a result. Days later, on 22 October, Mr. Weiping was detained by security officials in Baoji city and placed once again in RSDL, in retaliation for his video. Since then, the defender’s whereabouts remain unknown, his lawyers have been unable to contact him and no charges have been brought against him.

“In a shocking display of disregard for human rights, the authorities have re-arrested a human rights defender for courageously sharing his experience and denouncing human rights violations, and attempted to portray him as a threat to national security,” said Lawlor.

“The fact that the lawyers initially hired by Mr. Weiping’s family to represent him have both withdrawn from his case due to pressure they received from officials is also telling of the gravity and scale of the situation faced by human rights defenders and lawyers in China.”

The UN expert expressed concern at reports indicating that other human rights defenders and lawyers, some who have been arrested and detained since the 2015 crackdown and subsequently released, have reportedly faced so-called security measures in the days before Human Rights Day on 10 December.

Lawlor also expressed concerns regarding the harassment of the families of human rights lawyers who are disbarred and detained. Families of human rights defenders and lawyers are routinely threatened, summoned for questioning, subjected to surveillance by the authorities and socio-economically affected on account of the loss of income to the household.

Lawlor also highlighted the inherent contradiction in targeting lawyers under the pretext of protecting the rule of law. “I respect and appreciate the importance of safeguarding national security and the right of every Government to do so,” said Lawlor. “However, the lives and livelihoods of its citizens and their human rights should not be the cost of doing so.

“Fundamental human rights are not a threat to any Government or society, and neither are the individuals who defend those rights. I urge the Chinese authorities to release at once Chang Weiping and all other detained and disappeared human rights defenders.”

The expert’s call was endorsed by: The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances: Mr. Tae-Ung Baik (Chair-Rapporteur), Mr. Henrikas Mickevičius (Vice Chair), Ms. Aua Baldé, Mr. Bernard Duhaime, and Mr. Luciano Hazan, Mr. Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and Mr. Diego García-Sayán, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UNFCCC: Against The Odds, 2020 Marks Breakthrough Year For Climate Action At The Outset Of The Climate Ambition Summit

To mark the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the High-Level Climate Champions for the UK and Chile today announce a major update to the Race to Zero campaign, the largest ever alliance of regions, cities, businesses targeting net zero emissions, ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

UN ESCAP: Green Recovery Policies Once In Lifetime Opportunity To Raise Climate Ambitions In Asia-Pacific

Bangkok ( ESCAP news ) – While much of the attention this year has been focused on protecting populations as well as the socio-economic impacts and recovery needed, high-level officials from across the Asia-Pacific this week called upon countries ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 