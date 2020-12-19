MGT Is Reinventing Itself

Mai Globe Travels is 8 years strong; we’ve grown and changed, and we are ready to take a new step. We are now a leader in tailor-made travels in Sri Lanka and are growing in Vietnam. Our next goal is to lead the way in responsible tourism. We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the local populations of our host countries. With this, we are excited to share that we are launching our new logo and website : https://www.maiglobetravels.com/

Our new logo embodies our values : it is a sphere of energy, which represents dynamism, feelings and the Earth. Its colors convey the idea of nature, energy and the warmth of the local populations.

About Mai Globe Travels : We are a travel agency specialized in tailor-made tours, based in Colombo, Sri Lanka; and Hanoi, Vietnam. Known for creating original, personalized tours, we’ve helped many happy customers with their travels in Asia since 2013. We are committed to responsible tourism- protecting our planet earth, our environment and the local people of our beautiful host countries.

