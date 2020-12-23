Babylon Project Issues Immutable Certificates To Hackathon Participants Using Certificado

The Babylon Project has issued verifiable and immutable certificates of participation to all active attendees of its 2020 blockchain hackathon, using a decentralized application built by members of its developer community. Participants can easily claim and verify their certificates with the Discord group by simply calling on the discord-bot, and instantly receiving their certificates with hash pointers to the Waves blockchain.

The certification app is called Certificado, designed by one of the top developers at the hackathon. Certificado is solving the problem of counterfeit certification using blockchain, which no prior technology directly addresses. By enabling businesses, individuals, and enterprises to issue authentic certificates, Certificado wants to bring massive value to any industry which deals with a large number of documents like Education, Art, Events, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate, and Banking.

Since the pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for blockchain protocols that digitalize, authenticate, and verify documents. Certification of documents by blockchain creates a validating, traceable, and secure way of data storage and delivery. With many existing blockchains, there is a need for a cross-chain protocol that unifies blockchain certification across different chains. Certificado is developed with this in mind.

Says Gideon Nweze, the founder of The Babylon Project, "It is very exciting to see members of our community deploying blockchain-powered solutions that are usable. Technology becomes meaningful to people only when it is usable. Reducing friction in decentralized applications is very important in order to increase adoption and Certificado is doing a great job at this."

The Babylon Project is an international sandbox for the advancement of innovative, easy to use, and user-centric blockchain applications, a hackathon initiative committed to democratizing access to global innovation and fostering the inclusion of minority backgrounds in tech. The Babylon Project kicked off this year's hackathon on October 9th with 1000 active participants on its virtual Discord server.

