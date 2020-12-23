World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Babylon Project Issues Immutable Certificates To Hackathon Participants Using Certificado

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 5:53 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Babylon Project has issued verifiable and immutable certificates of participation to all active attendees of its 2020 blockchain hackathon, using a decentralized application built by members of its developer community. Participants can easily claim and verify their certificates with the Discord group by simply calling on the discord-bot, and instantly receiving their certificates with hash pointers to the Waves blockchain.

The certification app is called Certificado, designed by one of the top developers at the hackathon. Certificado is solving the problem of counterfeit certification using blockchain, which no prior technology directly addresses. By enabling businesses, individuals, and enterprises to issue authentic certificates, Certificado wants to bring massive value to any industry which deals with a large number of documents like Education, Art, Events, Healthcare, Insurance, Real Estate, and Banking.

Since the pandemic, there has been an increasing demand for blockchain protocols that digitalize, authenticate, and verify documents. Certification of documents by blockchain creates a validating, traceable, and secure way of data storage and delivery. With many existing blockchains, there is a need for a cross-chain protocol that unifies blockchain certification across different chains. Certificado is developed with this in mind.

Says Gideon Nweze, the founder of The Babylon Project, "It is very exciting to see members of our community deploying blockchain-powered solutions that are usable. Technology becomes meaningful to people only when it is usable. Reducing friction in decentralized applications is very important in order to increase adoption and Certificado is doing a great job at this."

The Babylon Project is an international sandbox for the advancement of innovative, easy to use, and user-centric blockchain applications, a hackathon initiative committed to democratizing access to global innovation and fostering the inclusion of minority backgrounds in tech. The Babylon Project kicked off this year's hackathon on October 9th with 1000 active participants on its virtual Discord server.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 