Attack On Political Transition In The US Is A Disgrace

The aggressive attempt by some supporters of the defeated US president, Donald Trump, to block the formal process in the US Congress to confirm the election of Joseph Biden is a disgrace and an affront to democracy.

“The threat and actual use of violence to attack the democratic process is totally unacceptable. The international trade union movement absolutely rejects it and is saddened by the loss of life that has resulted from this attack. We express our solidarity with all those who defend democracy, in particular our US trade union colleagues, including the first responders who helped defuse the egregious assault on the US Congress and enable the transition to a new government to proceed,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, condemned the violence: “We are witnessing one of the greatest assaults on our democracy since the Civil War. This attempted coup has been years in the making as Donald Trump consistently spews venom, conspiracies, hate and lies to his supporters.

“They are carrying out his wishes, and far too many Republican lawmakers have enabled and even encouraged this violent threat to our republic. This is an effort to violate the constitutional rights of every law-abiding American, and the labor movement will not stand for it. Not today. Not ever.”

Sharan Burrow added: “We look forward to a new US administration, one which respects democracy and human rights, in particular the rights of working women and men at home and abroad. The outgoing government and its political allies have undermined the duty to protect people everywhere. We look forward to moving past what has been a dark period in the US, reminiscent of the actions of dictators in other countries.”

The AFL-CIO released this statement about the attack on the US Capitol building.

