World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Mass Graves In Libya’s Tarhuna Demand Accountability

Monday, 11 January 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor welcomed the efforts of the Research and Identification of Missing Persons after discovering two new mass graves that contain corpses of people who have not been identified yet, in the city of Tarhuna, in the agricultural zone known as “Mashro’a Al-Rabet”.

In a brief press release on Saturday, Euro-Med Monitor stated that the Government of National Accord have discovered about 27 mass graves in Tarhuna, 93 kilometers southeast of the capital Tripoli, after expelling the Kaniyat militia, accused of killing, kidnapping, arresting, and torturing hundreds of the town’s citizens.

Since the Kaniyat militia took control over the city of Tarhuna, the residents of the city reported about 338 cases of disappeared persons, which the militia carried out against its opponents. Most of them were disappeared during the battles that took place in the period between April 2019 to June 2020.

Since last June, the Research and Identification of Missing Persons discovered about 120 corpses, including those of children and women. Some of the discovered graves contained whole bodies while some others contained body parts, most of which were found in the agricultural zone.

The crimes the Kaniyat militia committed in Tarhuna, including murder and enforced disappearance, are crimes against humanity, which fall within the duties of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and require prosecuting and holding the perpetrators accountable under the principle of command responsibility.

Euro-Med Monitor calls on the United Nations to provide forensic experts to identify the bodies of the missing, to assist the Government of National Accord in its investigation, and to make the necessary efforts to reveal the fate of the perpetrators and bring them to a fair trial.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WHO: Vaccination No Guarantee Of Virus Eradication

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is 'not necessarily the big one', and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading ... More>>

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

UN Rights Office: Iran Execution Of Child Offender Breaks International Law

The execution of an Iranian man for a crime allegedly committed when he was 16 years old has been condemned by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and raised concerns over violations of his right to a fair trial. In a statement released on Thursday, ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 