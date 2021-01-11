World’s First Index To Monitor Media Use Of AI JournalismTechnologies

Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), a think tank, has launched the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), the world's first index designed to measure, track and visualise the performance of media companies using AI journalism technologies in producing, publishing and promoting content.

All media companies around the world are being asked to submit their responses to a survey that looks at how they use artificial intelligence in journalism so that an index can be compiled, the first in the world. How artificial intelligence is used is crucial to the future of journalism and perhaps to its survival.

“The index measures the efficient use and dependence on AI journalism technologies and tools in the media. Each year, 100+ media companies will be interviewed across six key indicators,” Professor Mohamed Abdulzaher, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Journalism and president of GAIJI Index said.

Professor Abdulzaher added: “The index is a vital tool used by the AIJRF in discovering and enhancing media experiences in AI Journalism technologies. An analytical report will be published annually.” "The Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI) is designed to measure and track the performance of media companies that use artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to produce, publish and promote content", said Lucia Dore, the manager of the GAIJI Index, and a New Zealand-based financial and technology journalist.

She added: " Some media companies use more AI tools than others, whether it be to collate content or to proofread copy. This index, which will be produced annually, will allow media companies globally and users worldwide to learn what tools should best be used and what the outcomes of their use could be."

"To ensure the index is as useful as possible it is imperative that many media companies take part in the survey – at least 100 initially. Not only will some of these companies be interviewed but so too will the technology companies that supply AI, including knowledge management companies.", Dore added.

She mentioned that six indicators will be used to collate the index and determine the rankings. These are: the number of AI technologies that are used within an organisation, and the resultant content that is produced; the capital expenditure of AI and the number of journalists within an organisation that have the ability to use AI tools. Other issues that will be addressed and measurements attached to the technologies employed are knowledge transfer and innovation.

Key indicators

"The GAIJI uses six key indicators to determine the international ranking of each media company in terms of its reliance on AI Journalism and the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies in the media industry," Professor Abdulzaher said.

He noted those key indicators as:

Artificial intelligence technologies in use: The index measures the number of AI technologies each media company employs. These include robotics, 3D printing, big data analytics, robotisation of marketing, machine learning, algorithms, content automation, blockchain news, and tools to detect fake content.

Produced content: The index measures the number of reports, videos, posts and other content produced through AI journalism technologies or tools.

Human talent: The index measures the number of journalists and reporters who have the capability to use AI Journalism technologies or tools.

Total investment: The index measures the media company’s volume of investment spent on AI journalism technologies or tools.

Knowledge transformation: The index measures the number of courses and programmes offered by the media company that aim to transfer its knowledge in AI journalism to other companies or journalists.

Innovation: The index measures how media companies develop and upgrade AI Journalism technologies when it has been integrated into the work environment.

Data collection methods and tools

“The AIJRF has a global team of researchers and journalists working in more than 15 countries. In addition, we work with a very professional network that includes most global media companies and media think tanks," said Professor Abdulzaher.

He added: “We use all our resources and global networks to provide the index with the fastest, most accurate and most objective data and information." The index relies on several tools to collect data, including:

Monitoring and analysing data and information: The research team tracks and analyses media industry information and data in order to identify the volume of information, news and reports produced using AI Journalism technologies. Study samples will be included in the index.

Designing open polls: Targeting experts and journalists working with AI Journalism technologies.

Personal interviews with experts and academics: Industry leaders with ground-breaking experience in AI Journalism technologies. Personal interviews with journalists in target media companies: Individuals who are directly aware of AI Journalism technologies. Intellectual property

According to Lucia Dore: “The GAIJI has been officially registered with the UAE Ministry of Economy, the only authority concerned with registering and protecting intellectual property in the United Arab Emirates.” Lucia lived and worked in Dubai for a number of years.

© Scoop Media

