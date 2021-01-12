World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

3rd Annual Global TV Demand Awards Announces Game Of Thrones Most In-demand Show In The World

Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

3rd Annual Global Tv Demand Awards Announces Game Of Thrones Most In-demand Show In The World And The Last Dance Most In-demand Global Series Debut Of 2020

Winners announced for most in-demand shows of 2020 for 16 categories along with speakers and schedule for Virtual Festival
 

(LOS ANGELES, January 11, 2021) - Parrot Analytics, the global TV analytics firm, today announced the winners for the 3rd annual Global TV Demand Awards as well as the Virtual Festival video series schedule. The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival format will bring together talent, creators and executives behind the world’s most popular shows in a daily video series.

The winners for the 2021 Global TV Demand Awards are:

  1. World’s Choice (Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2020): Game of Thrones
  2. Most In-Demand Adult-Animated Series of 2020: Rick and Morty
  3. Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2020: My Hero Academia
  4. Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2020: Spongebob Squarepants
  5. Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2020: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  6. Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2020: The Last Dance
  7. Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2020: Game of Thrones
  8. Most In-Demand Series That Ended on a High Note of 2020: The 100
  9. Most In-Demand Historical Drama of 2020: Vikings
  10. Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2020: American Horror Story
  11. Most In-Demand Korean Drama of 2020: Crash Landing on You
  12. Most In-Demand Latin American Series of 2020: El Payaso Plim Plim: Un Héroe Del Corazón
  13. Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2020: MasterChef Australia
  14. Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2020: The Last Dance
  15. Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2020: The Flash
  16. Most In-De­­mand Variety Series of 2020: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The winning series for each category was determined based on global TV demand data for the period January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020.

The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival highlights what makes exceptional content stand out among a worldwide “sea of content” competing for audience attention, in a year which saw unprecedented media consumption at home. The conversations captured in the exclusive video series are candid, intimate discussions focusing on both the creative and business decisions that proved successful for each participant.

Confirmed speakers include Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max; Matthew Ball, Managing Partner, Epyllion Industries; André Vargas, Head of Data, CAA; Jason Hehir, Director, The Last Dance; Alba Baptista, actor, Warrior Nun, and Simon Barry, creator and executive producer of Warrior Nun, Reality Distortion Field, Gregoire Gabalda, Sr. Director, Global Editorial Licensing, Ubisoft, Jason Altman, SVP, Ubisoft Film & Television, Stephanie Simard, VP of Marketing, Ubisoft Film & Television, Marty Benson, show runner, MasterChef Australia, Kee MinSoo, director of Good Doctor, Korean Broadcasting System, John Couling, SVP of Commercial Partnerships, Dolby, with additional speakers to be announced soon.

“We’re honored to share the conversations we’ve had with the visionaries behind the world’s most popular TV shows of 2020 to offer a unique perspective to executives seeking insights into what makes a show successful right now. The Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival is unique in that all winners have been selected based on global demand data insights, without any judges involved” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Executive Producer of the awards and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “Anyone interested in learning how to create, produce, distribute, market, and acquire exceptional content should tune in and learn from the best.”

The 2021 Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will stream free on demand for five consecutive days beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 through Friday, February 5, 2021 with new videos being published on each day. Viewers can find the full schedule for the Virtual Festival on www.globaltvdemandawards.com as well as the Parrot Analytics YouTube channel.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ TV360 platform, everyone from individuals to global media powerhouses can access insights to help better understand the global demand for content across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Mexico City, São Paulo, Sydney and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

