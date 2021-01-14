World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Top Two Highest Grossing Mobile Games In 2020 Rake In $5.1 Billion, More Than The Next Four Combined

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 5:51 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Mobile game fortunes skyrocketed in 2020 thanks to shelter-in-place orders. In fact, the global mobile gaming market had generated $75.4 billion in 2020. Compared to 2019, that marked an increase of 19.5% year-over-year (YoY).

Based on IDC data, the global gaming industry as a whole raked in $179.9 billion in 2020, a 20% increase from 2019. The mobile segment saw the highest growth, at 24% YoY, compared to console’s 19.6% and PC’s 11%.

Mobile Gaming Industry to Generate $120 Billion in 2021

According to the research data analyzed and published by Safe Betting Sites, PUBG Mobile is the top grossing title in 2020. In total, it had generated $2.6 billion, an increase of 64.3% YoY.

Honor of Kings was second, raising $2.5 billion, up by 42.8% YoY. Their total of $5.1 billion was higher than the $4.4 billion that the next four titles raised.

Pokemon Go was the third highest grossing title for the period, accumulating $1.2 billion. Coin Master was fourth and Roblox took the fifth spot, each raising $1.1 billion. Monster Strike missed the billion-dollar threshold by a whisker, as it raised $958 million. This was the first time five games reached the billion-dollar threshold.

App Annie predicts that the mobile gaming industry will raise $120 billion in 2021, citing sophisticated mobile gaming capabilities.

For the gaming industry as a whole, IDC expects double-digit growth in 2021. To some extent, the introduction of next gen consoles will contribute to the growth. Following their launch in November 2020, the US gaming market saw a 58% YoY uptick in hardware sales and a 32% rise in software sales. However, seeing as mobile devices are cheaper than consoles, most of the growth is expected to come from mobile gaming.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/01/13/top-two-highest-grossing-mobile-games-in-2020-rake-in-5-1-billion-more-than-the-next-four-combined/

