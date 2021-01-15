TOP1 Markets Integrated App Offers One-stop Services For Investors

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Friday, 15 January 2021, 6:47 am
Press Release: Top1 Markets

As one of the 2020 rising trading platform in Taiwan, TOP1 Markets again shares its good news with investors. Its newly upgraded mobile app, an integrated trading platform, offers a complete range of investing products and services by one-stop service. The app offers one-stop service like online trading, 24-hour live chat, 24-hour news, in-depth analysis, etc.

24-hour live chat

While most of the trading platforms choose to use chat-bots to handle in-app inquiries, or require investors cooling their heels for live conversation, therefore TOP1 Markets provides 24-hour seamless live customer service. No matter where the investors are located, its multilingual global customer service team is always capable of handling the inquiries promptly in the local language.

Assist trading by all day news and analysis

TOP1 Markets understands that investors sometimes miss the golden trading chances as overlooking the breaking news. After analysing the Taiwan investors' trading behavior and demand, the app's news section has been revamped:

- 24-hour News: real time market trend and big events are being kept updated 24-hour;

- In-depth Analysis: from beginner to advanced level, written by financial editorial teams, the pieces offer a broad topic like market hot trends, long term investment strategy, finance history, etc.;

- Trading Strategy: analysed by licensed and authorised analysts from global financial institutions, it helps investors grasp the beneficial trading prices easily by advising updated buy/sell and resistance levels.

Attracts 1.32M investors by efficient service

TOP1 Markets registered in 2017 and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). It pledges to provide 10-mins deposit and same-day withdrawal service so they can invest easily. That is also why it attracts more than 1.32 million investors in just 3 years.

TOP1 Markets is also the first broker in the industry offering low ECN threshold accounts. New investors are able to startup with only USD50 deposit and have a chance to earn up to USD8000 bonus. The app is available both on Android and iOS.

For more details, please visit the official website https://www.top1markets.com or follow the Facebook page: TOP1 Markets.

