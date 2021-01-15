World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Viet Nam: Arrests Send Chilling Message Before Key Party Meeting – UN Experts

Friday, 15 January 2021, 7:18 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (14 January 2021) – UN human rights experts said today that the heavy sentences handed down against three Vietnamese journalists and human rights defenders, just weeks ahead of a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party, sends a chilling message to human rights defenders and those working in the media.

“The sentences given to Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan are part of a rising trend in prosecutions, arbitrary detention, reprisals, ill treatment and unfair trials targeting independent journalists, bloggers, pro-democracy activists and human rights defenders in Viet Nam,” UN Special Rapporteurs said.

“Coming just weeks ahead of the National Congress of the Communist Party, the convictions and long sentences are not only a blatant suppression of independent journalism but also a clear attempt to create a chilling effect among those willing to criticise the government.”

The Congress sets the country’s key policies for the next five years.

Pham Chi Dung, the founder of Independent Journalist Association of Viet Nam (IAJVN), was arrested on 21 November 2019, 11 days after signing a letter urging the European Union to delay the approval of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement until Vietnam improved its human rights record.

Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan, Vice Chair and Member of the IAJVN, were arrested on 23 May 2020 and 12 June 2020 respectively, after they published commentaries on democracy and advocated for freedom of expression. On 5 January 2021, Mr. Dung was sentenced to 15 years in jail, and the other two were given 11-year terms.

The Special Rapporteurs expressed particular concern that the journalists had been charged under Article 117 of the Penal Code for offences related to “propaganda against the State”.

“We are deeply disturbed at the continued use of Article 117 of the Penal Code which is overly broad and appears to be aimed at silencing those who seek to exercise their human right to freely express their views and share information with others,” the human rights experts said.

“Although the Government of Vietnam has said that it only prosecutes and puts on trial those breaking the law, it is clear that Article 117 is not in line with the international human rights obligations of Vietnam and should be revised,” they added.

They called for the immediate and unconditional release of Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan. They also called for the release of all others currently detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression, such as Le Anh Hung, another IJAVN member and until his arrest in July 2018 a prominent contributor to the Voice of America Vietnamese service.

The Special Rapporteurs are in contact with the authorities on this matter.

*The experts: Ms. Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Ms. Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Ms. Karima Bennoune, Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights and Mr. Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results
Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power… More>>

WHO: Vaccination No Guarantee Of Virus Eradication

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the virus is 'not necessarily the big one', and that there is a real chance of another, more serious pandemic spreading ... More>>

Covid: Two Billion COVID Vaccine Doses Secured, WHO Says End Of Pandemic Is In Sight

The end of the pandemic is in sight but we must not let our guard down, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, as he welcomed the news that the global vaccine partnership COVAX has lined up almost two billion doses of existing ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


UN Rights Office: Iran Execution Of Child Offender Breaks International Law

The execution of an Iranian man for a crime allegedly committed when he was 16 years old has been condemned by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) and raised concerns over violations of his right to a fair trial. In a statement released on Thursday, ... More>>

UN News: Fighting Displaces Over 500,000 In Northern Mozambique, Reports UN Refuge Agency

Attacks by armed groups in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado, Nampula, Zambezia and Niassa provinces have displaced more than 530,000 people, many of whom have been forced to move multiple times, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday. According to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 