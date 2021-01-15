IPMSDL Joins World Indigenous Forum 2021

Visit IPMSDL’s online stall in this year’s World Indigenous Forum.

Know more about and support IPMSDL’s work by browsing through our free publications, researches, videos and documentaries, and many networks and platforms on display at the World Indigenous Forum 2021. So, don’t forget to drop by and leave us a message at Stall 127 at the Activism & Rights exhibitor cluster!

Download the World Indigenous Forum installer to experience the live and 3D exhibition. You may also click here to get your free ticket.

This year, IPMSDL joins hundreds of exhibitors and more than 7,000 registrants around the world to be part of this live, online experience, where indigenous business leaders and entrepreneurs can connect with investors and family offices.

The World Indigenous Forum explores how ethical investment builds prosperity and aims to address the challenges faced by indigenous communities, build sustainable partnerships, establish equitable business standards, and ensure indigenous voices are heard in the global economic discussion. Know more about World Indigenous Forum by visiting their website.

