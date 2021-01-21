World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Congratulations Mr President And Madam Vice President

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 6:39 am
Press Release: NZUS Council

The New Zealand United States Council today celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated them on their emphatic victory in the electoral college and popular vote in November 2020.

The 2020 Presidential election was a modern day record turnout as nearly 156 million Americans exercised their right to vote.

"President Biden’s Democratic Party has majorities in the House and Senate and he has a strong mandate to address the most urgent crises and policy challenges faced by the United States and the world," NZUS Council chair, Leon Grice said.

"Many of the Biden Administration’s early priorities are priorities that New Zealand supports, starting with ending the COVID-19 pandemic, an immediate return to the Paris Agreement on climate change and a multilateral foreign policy, trade and security agenda.

"The NZUS Council is impressed with President Biden’s foreign policy and security nominations and appointments as they have significant experience. We particularly welcome Kurt Campbell’s appointment to the new White House Indo Pacific coordinator role reporting to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"As a former assistant secretary of state, Kurt is a diplomat with deep Asia experience, a long-time friend of New Zealand and an architect of the Obama Administration’s pivot to Asia," Mr Grice said.

