NENT Group Taps Parrot Analytics To Power Global Content Intelligence For International Expansion

NENT Group extends competitive edge through global TV demand insights

Stockholm (January 21, 2021) – As it readies the rollout of its Viaplay streaming service to ten international markets, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has tapped global content analytics leader Parrot Analytics to understand audience preferences better in Viaplay expansion markets around the world. Specializing in global audience demand measurement, Parrot Analytics has extended its agreement with NENT Group to help the Nordic region’s leading streaming company localize its customer content offerings, increase its ability to attract new subscribers with country-specific demand insights, and to quantify additional growth opportunities.

“We want to become the European streaming champion and partnerships will be essential in making this vision a reality,” said Filippa Wallestam, EVP and Chief Content Officer, NENT Group. “The market and audience demand intelligence we get from Parrot Analytics will help us expand effectively into new territories by providing compelling consumer offerings tailored uniquely to each region.”

Available today in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland, Viaplay is the leading on-demand premium video streaming service in the Nordics. Viaplay offers a unique combination of films and series, kids content and live sports, along with acclaimed original productions such as crime thriller series Partisan, which won best series at the 2020 Canneseries event, and the comedy drama hit Love Me. The service will launch in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the US in 2021, and in five further markets by the end of 2023.

“Competition is intense and innovation is fierce in the TV industry right now,” remarks Steve Langdon, Regional Director, Parrot Analytics. “Every launch region has to have a very tailored content strategy to realize a competitive edge. By pinpointing the specific content that audiences want in each country we are helping NENT Group find that edge. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with the forward-thinking team at NENT Group as they expand Viaplay into new markets.”

