ERevMax Announces Strategic Alliance With Kenyan Hotel Technology Provider RevSol

Partnership to strengthen RateTiger’s presence in East and Central Africa

Nairobi, 21 January 2021 – Kenya based hospitality technology expert RevSol has partnered with hotel distribution technology leader eRevMax to offer RateTiger as a preferred channel manager to its affiliated properties. The agreement makes RevSol the official provider of RateTiger in the region.

Revenue Solutions East Africa, popularly called RevSol, focuses on providing hotel solutions including PMS and Revenue Management solutions to help hotels increase efficiency, lower costs & improve performance. Through this new partnership, RevSol will now be an exclusive distributor of RateTiger Channel Manager, Rate Shopper, and other technology solutions that eRevMax offers.

“RateTiger will enable RevSol access to new customers, while a local presence with RevSol in East and Central Africa will be beneficial for RateTiger to expand and service a new local market without having to open an office in the region. The partnership will propel us towards creating a better brand awareness for both companies, in the process building brand trust for RevSol and RateTiger. With the elevated expectations of the hotels in the region because of the local presence and office, both RateTiger and RevSol will have to raise their game to a higher standard,” said Brian Mulamba, Hotel Revenue Strategist, RevSol.

"Africa is an important market for us. Our partnership with RevSol will help us to expand our visibility and have a local presence to understand the market pulse. We are keen to provide our innovative distribution solutions to the African hoteliers to assist them in managing demand effectively and achieve their online revenue objectives” said Debadyuti Ghosh, Regional Head - Africa, eRevMax.

RateTiger, powered by LiveOS, provides rate shopping, channel management, booking engine and online distribution solutions to hotels worldwide. It offers 99.9% system uptime and is security certified under ISO, PCI and GDPR compliant. eRevMax continues to expand its partner base through new integrations to offer hoteliers seamless connections across different systems including PMSs, CRSs, OTAs, Metasearch channels, GDS, Wholesalers and offline tour operators among others.

About eRevMax: eRevMax is a travel technology company that assists hotels through channel management, rate intelligence and distribution solutions. The company connects multiple online channels to the hotels’ PMSs to seamlessly deliver ARI updates and reservations. eRevMax is known for its stable solutions with 99.9% product uptime and provides 24x7 customer support. It works closely with around 450 channel and technology partners assisting over 9000 hotels worldwide to increase revenue opportunities and streamline business processes. It is the connectivity partner of choice for large hotel groups, mid-scale chains as well as independent properties in both luxury and budget segment worldwide providing solutions through its core product brands - RateTiger, LiveOS and AgentX101. For more details, please visit http://www.erevmax.com/ or contact us on marketing@erevmax.com

© Scoop Media

