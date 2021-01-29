World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Facebook Oversight Board Makes First Decisions, But System Remains Flawed

Friday, 29 January 2021, 7:49 am
Press Release: Access Now

Today, the Facebook Oversight Board published its first decisions on five of six cases, for which civil society feedback was solicited and Access Now submitted comments. The Board overturned Facebook’s content removal in four out of the five cases reviewed.

Of the cases reviewed, the only case for which the Board determined Facebook was correct in removing content is the case regarding hate speech in the context of the Armenia and Azerbaijan conflict.

“Access Now welcomes the Facebook Oversight Board’s acknowledgement of a lack of meaningful transparency in Facebook’s content moderation practices,” said Eliska Pirkova, Europe Policy Analyst at Access Now. “However, while this may be a promising start, we reinstate our concerns about the consultation process, outlined in our comments. Furthermore, the Board has not considered our underlying concern: Facebook’s data harvesting business model fuels the spread of potentially harmful content.”

Facebook has seven days to repost the content the Oversight Board determined must be reinstated. In addition, Facebook has 30 days to publicly share what steps they have taken to abide by advisory guidance.

Access Now will review the Board's decisions in detail and continue to closely monitor its future operations. Access Now has been following the development of the Board since it was launched last year, and published a report on what the entity means for human rights.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 