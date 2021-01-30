World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN And Partners Host A Dialogue On Global Research Collaboration For The Recovery From COVID-19

Saturday, 30 January 2021, 8:23 am
Press Release: UN Department of Global Communications

First event of its kind brings UN entities and research funding agencies together to unify recovery efforts.

NEW YORK, 29 January 2021— COVID-19 has exposed stark global inequities, fragilities and unsustainable practices that have intensified the impact of the pandemic. According to UN estimates, in 2020, 71 million people were pushed into extreme poverty.

Aiming to highlight the importance of science and global collaboration, the UN and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research are hosting an “Open Dialogue on Science for Development in the Context of COVID-19”.

Along with remarks from United Nations Deputy-Secretary General Amina Mohammed, this event will bring together representatives from research funders around the world—who together are responsible for more than US$ 100 billion per year of global research investments—to discuss research priorities based on the UN Research Roadmap for the COVID-19 Recovery, as well as partnership strategies that leverage collective resources for an equitable recovery.

The UN Research Roadmap for the COVID-19 Recovery is designed to immediately address the complex health, humanitarian and socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 while boosting speedy recovery efforts and encouraging targeted research for data-driven responses that focus particularly on the needs of people being left behind.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Department of Global Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 