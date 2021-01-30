UN And Partners Host A Dialogue On Global Research Collaboration For The Recovery From COVID-19

First event of its kind brings UN entities and research funding agencies together to unify recovery efforts.

NEW YORK, 29 January 2021— COVID-19 has exposed stark global inequities, fragilities and unsustainable practices that have intensified the impact of the pandemic. According to UN estimates, in 2020, 71 million people were pushed into extreme poverty.

Aiming to highlight the importance of science and global collaboration, the UN and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research are hosting an “Open Dialogue on Science for Development in the Context of COVID-19”.

Along with remarks from United Nations Deputy-Secretary General Amina Mohammed, this event will bring together representatives from research funders around the world—who together are responsible for more than US$ 100 billion per year of global research investments—to discuss research priorities based on the UN Research Roadmap for the COVID-19 Recovery, as well as partnership strategies that leverage collective resources for an equitable recovery.

The UN Research Roadmap for the COVID-19 Recovery is designed to immediately address the complex health, humanitarian and socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 while boosting speedy recovery efforts and encouraging targeted research for data-driven responses that focus particularly on the needs of people being left behind.

© Scoop Media

