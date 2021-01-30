World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Skyware PMS And RateTiger Offer Seamlessly Integrated Tech Solutions

Saturday, 30 January 2021, 6:53 pm
Press Release: eRevMax

Assists hotels in managing operations & online sales effectively

New York, 29 January 2021: Given the dynamic nature of the US hotel market, it has become imperative for properties to maintain rate parity and manage availability effectively across all connected sales channels.

Skyware and eRevMax are both known for their innovative technology and stable solutions while offering excellent connectivity and support to their hotel customers worldwide. Golden Haven Hot Springs Spa & Resort is using Skyware PMS for hotel operations as well as eRevMax’s 2-way XML solution RTConnect, for seamless online distribution through direct PMS connectivity.

“It's been great working with RateTiger. They are consistent, easy to communicate with, and always on top of any issues we send their way,” said Tara Kendall from Golden Haven Spa LLC.

Jan Murza, Sales & Marketing Director, Skyware Hospitality Solutions commented

“Our intention is to provide our customers with a seamless experience. If done the right way, the hotel should not need to utilize any additional software after the initial setup. The interface with eRevMax is a natural extension of our services, complementing the process instead of being a separate layer. Skyware and eRevMax can work together seamlessly and interact with mutual customers as if we were a single organization.”

“Here at eRevMax, our aim is to offer frictionless solutions to our hotel customers. We work closely with our tech and channel partners to create deep integrations so that we can offer superior connectivity, while offering a wide range of channel options. With Skyware, our task becomes easier as we have similar objectives – that of providing hotels with technology solutions that help them achieve their revenue and operational targets,” said Ram Mohan Dubey, Global Sales Director, eRevMax.

About eRevMax:

eRevMax is a travel technology company that assists hotels through channel management, rate intelligence and connectivity solutions. The company connects multiple online channels to the hotels’ PMSs to seamlessly deliver ARI updates and reservations. eRevMax is known for its stable solutions with 99.9% product uptime and provides 24x7 customer support. It works closely with around 450 channel and technology partners. It is the connectivity partner of choice for large hotel groups, mid-scale chains as well as independent properties in both luxury and budget segment worldwide providing solutions through its core product brands - RateTiger, LiveOS and AgentX101. For more details, please visit https://www.erevmax.com/ or contact us on marketing@erevmax.com

About Skyware:

Skyware Hospitality Solutions is a multi-national software company headquartered in Maryland, United States with offices in the United Kingdom. Skyware’s primary focus is Property Management Software (skywaresystems.com) for hotels and full-service resorts. The solution incorporates a full-featured hotel Property Management System, Activity/Spa Scheduler, Restaurant/Retail POS and a Responsive Online Booking Engine all within a single database.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from eRevMax on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

World Economic Forum: President Xi Jinping’s Speech At Davos Agenda Is Historic Opportunity For Collaboration

– Chinese President Xi Jinping called for both greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation, in a special address on Monday to business, government and civil society ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 