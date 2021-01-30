Skyware PMS And RateTiger Offer Seamlessly Integrated Tech Solutions

Assists hotels in managing operations & online sales effectively

New York, 29 January 2021: Given the dynamic nature of the US hotel market, it has become imperative for properties to maintain rate parity and manage availability effectively across all connected sales channels.

Skyware and eRevMax are both known for their innovative technology and stable solutions while offering excellent connectivity and support to their hotel customers worldwide. Golden Haven Hot Springs Spa & Resort is using Skyware PMS for hotel operations as well as eRevMax’s 2-way XML solution RTConnect, for seamless online distribution through direct PMS connectivity.

“It's been great working with RateTiger. They are consistent, easy to communicate with, and always on top of any issues we send their way,” said Tara Kendall from Golden Haven Spa LLC.

Jan Murza, Sales & Marketing Director, Skyware Hospitality Solutions commented

“Our intention is to provide our customers with a seamless experience. If done the right way, the hotel should not need to utilize any additional software after the initial setup. The interface with eRevMax is a natural extension of our services, complementing the process instead of being a separate layer. Skyware and eRevMax can work together seamlessly and interact with mutual customers as if we were a single organization.”

“Here at eRevMax, our aim is to offer frictionless solutions to our hotel customers. We work closely with our tech and channel partners to create deep integrations so that we can offer superior connectivity, while offering a wide range of channel options. With Skyware, our task becomes easier as we have similar objectives – that of providing hotels with technology solutions that help them achieve their revenue and operational targets,” said Ram Mohan Dubey, Global Sales Director, eRevMax.

About eRevMax:

eRevMax is a travel technology company that assists hotels through channel management, rate intelligence and connectivity solutions. The company connects multiple online channels to the hotels’ PMSs to seamlessly deliver ARI updates and reservations. eRevMax is known for its stable solutions with 99.9% product uptime and provides 24x7 customer support. It works closely with around 450 channel and technology partners. It is the connectivity partner of choice for large hotel groups, mid-scale chains as well as independent properties in both luxury and budget segment worldwide providing solutions through its core product brands - RateTiger, LiveOS and AgentX101. For more details, please visit https://www.erevmax.com/ or contact us on marketing@erevmax.com

About Skyware:

Skyware Hospitality Solutions is a multi-national software company headquartered in Maryland, United States with offices in the United Kingdom. Skyware’s primary focus is Property Management Software (skywaresystems.com) for hotels and full-service resorts. The solution incorporates a full-featured hotel Property Management System, Activity/Spa Scheduler, Restaurant/Retail POS and a Responsive Online Booking Engine all within a single database.

