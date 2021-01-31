World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Long Live The Struggle For Self-determination! Long Live The Karen Revolution

Sunday, 31 January 2021, 4:15 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

IPMSDL message of solidarity on the 72nd Karen Revolution

The International Indigenous People’s Movement for Self-determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) celebrates with the Karen people in honoring the enduring struggle of Indigenous communities and organizations in the 72nd year of Karen Revolution.

IPMSDL expresses its solidarity to the Karen Revolution,the historic fight that until today continues to assert the independence of a Karen State (Kawthoolei). We salute the Karen peoples’ resolute courage and the global unity it has generated in asserting their right to self-determination.

From more than seven decades of struggle, one of the longest civil wars in Burma and in the world, the Karen Revolution grew into a broad and comprehensive movement in defense of Karen ancestral lands from land grabbing and encroachment, for environment conservation, Indigenous Peoples rights, and peace based on justice.

In the face of current attacks of Burma Army in Karen communities and territories and the existing National Ceasefire Agreements, IPMSL joins the demand for immediate demilitarization of ethnic areas, to end all offensives, bombing operations and road constructions, and to exact justice for all the victims of killings, forced displacements, and rights violations.

Since the start of 2020, thousands of Burma Army have been deployed in Karen areas to push through a strategic road development into the northern district of Mutraw resulting in indiscriminate killings, torture, and massive displacements. Now, 4,000 people in Karen are homeless in the jungle without shelter and food.

In response, thousands after thousands of villagers have been marching in protest since July 2020 near Burma Army posts to condemn the murder of civilians, call for withdraw of all military camps, drones and patrol that fuels further conflict, loss of livelihood, homes and lands.

The intensifying militarization drives land grabbing for logging, mining, rubber plantations, highways, and dams. For one, the World Bank funded infrastructure projects spell right violations, environmental catastrophe, undermines the Karen struggle for autonomy and aggravates existing conflict. In addition, the $2.6-billion Hatgyi hydroelectric dam, with the Chinese state-owned dam-building giant Sinohydro, is set to choke Salween River in Karen territory if not for Karen’s sustained resistance. And through indigenous community-led Salween Peace Park, 74 percent of their forest remains protected.

The Karen Revolution is an inspiration to Indigenous Peoples campaign for their right to self-determination and liberation — assertion of self-governance, defense of ancestral lands and resources, indigenous-led conservation — even in the face of the State’s fascism and terrorism and imperialist war and plunder.

The Karen Revolution challenges the IP movements, activists, and advocates into a resolute struggle no matter how long and big the adversity is. IPMSDL pays tribute to all the Karen martyrs who built the revolution’s legacy and the living heroes and communities carrying the torch and enduring the revolution for self-determination!

Pull-out military troops in Karen territories!
Stop the Attacks to Indigenous Peoples!
Long Live the Karen Revolution!
Struggle for self-determination and liberation!

