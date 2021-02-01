World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Lexus Announces 2020 Global Sales Results

Monday, 1 February 2021, 6:20 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Toyota City, Japan, Feb 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announced today its 2020 global sales results as described below.

Global sales for January-December 2020 totaled 718,715 units (a 6% decrease from the previous year). Sales for January-June totaled approximately 304,000 (a 16% decrease from the previous year) due to the spread of COVID-19, while sales from July-December totaled approximately 415,000 (a 2% increase from the previous year), attaining the same level as the second half of the previous year. In addition to robust sales of such models as the ES and RX, the new IS and LS, which began sales in autumn 2020, have been well-received. By region, cumulative annual sales in China marked an all-time high, pulling global sales forward.

January-December 2020 sales results by main regions are as follows

- North America Approx. 297,000 units (a decrease of 9%)
- China (including Hong Kong) Approx. 225,000 units (an increase of 11%)
- Europe Approx. 71,000 units (a decrease of 19%)
- Japan Approx. 49,000 units (a decrease of 21%)
- Middle East Approx. 27,000 units (a decrease of 18%)
- East Asia Approx. 32,000 units (a decrease of 8%)

Lexus International President / Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato

"I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of our customers around the world as well as to all of our team members involved in sales, production, and development. And to all those who are doing their best to fulfill their responsibilities while confronting various difficulties, please know that you have my deepest respect.

This year, Lexus will take a new step forward in aiming to make the diversified lifestyles of our customers more rewarding. This Spring, we will unveil our new brand vision, along with a new concept, which illustrates our intentions for the future and marking the beginning of the next generation of Lexus. Furthermore, we will launch the first model under our new vision within this year, and we will continue to introduce new models next year and beyond. From here on as well, by being considerate of our customers around the world and engaging in car-making that exceeds their expectations, we will continue to take up the challenge of delivering happiness to all people who come into contact with Lexus. I look forward to sharing more with you soon."

