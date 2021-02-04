World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: ITSLIQUID International Contest - 8th Edition 2021 | Deadline: February 28, 2021

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 7:05 am
ITSLIQUID

ITSLIQUID Group is proud to announce ITSLIQUID International Contest - 8th Edition 2021, a free theme international contest open to artists, architects and designers from all over the world, divided into ten categories: painting, photography, video-art, sculpture and installation, performing art, architecture, product design, fashion design, computer graphics, illustration and drawing.

The contest is born aiming to promote contemporary art, architecture, design and fashion through all ITSLIQUID Platform sharing tools (press release, mailing list with more than 250,000 subscribers, social media networks, international contemporary art, architecture and design events and exhibitions).

CATEGORIES
PAINTING
PHOTOGRAPHY
VIDEO-ART
SCULPTURE AND INSTALLATION
PERFORMING ART
ARCHITECTURE
PRODUCT DESIGN
FASHION DESIGN
ILLUSTRATION AND DRAWING
COMPUTER GRAPHICS

The winners will be announced on March 18, 2021
Deadline for applications is February 28, 2021 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Click here to take part in the selection.

AWARDS

ITSLIQUID International Contest will award the winners with the following prizes:

- 1 year of Exhibitions worldwide
The winner of the first prize will be awarded with one year of Contemporary Art Exhibitions in Venice (during Venice Biennale) and in London during ITSLIQUID Exhibitions program 2020 and 2021

- 10 Exhibitions in Venice
Among the participants, 10 winners will be chosen to exhibit their creations during one International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Venice, in one of ITSLIQUID prestigious locations as THE ROOM Contemporary Art Space in the heart of San Marco Square or Palazzo Albrizzi-Capello, an historical palace of the 16th century

- 10 Exhibitions in London
Among the participants, 10 winners will be chosen to exhibit their creations during one International Contemporary Art Exhibition in London, at THE LINE Contemporary Art Space, uniquely positioned at the second floor of Mercato Metropolitano in the heart of London, less than 1 km far from The Shard and TATE Modern and 2 metro stops from London Eye and Big Ben

- 30 Featured Articles
Among the participants, 30 creatives will be interviewed and their dedicated articles will be published on the official platform of ITSLIQUID Group. An email announcement will be sent to the mailing list with more than 250,000 qualified subscribers and it will spread through our social networks

WHO CAN APPLY?
Solo artists, architects and designers can participate to the contest as well as groups, after the designation of a group leader useful for the registration. The participation is without any limit of age and nationality. The number of the works that can be submitted is unlimited. Click here to take part in the selection.

WHY ENTER ITSLIQUID INTERNATIONAL CONTEST?
ITSLIQUID International Contest promotes contemporary art, architecture, design and fashion all over the world. Artists, architects and designers have the chance to win 100,000 euro in prizes, chosen by professional jurors.

more. www.itsliquid.com

