World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Indian Groups Demand NZ Supports WTO Vaccine Waiver

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 9:47 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

A group of 36 Indian health organisations and 50 respected individuals has sent a letter to the NZ Ambassador to India, calling on the NZ Government to support the proposed waiver of World Trade Organisation (WTO) intellectual property rules to expand access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The appeal, which has been forwarded to the Prime Minister, is penned by The Delhi Network of Positive People, a group advocating for the rights of people with HIV/AIDS, and highlights how WTO patent monopolies preventing competition and local manufacturing contributed to a ten year delay in access to life saving HIV medicines for people in developing countries, leading to millions of unnecessary deaths.

"It is now clear that the longer the virus circulates in unprotected populations, the more likely it is that mutations will occur. These mutations can - including countries opposing the waiver proposal - and prolong the pandemic. In the face of such a crisis, the New Zealand silence is untenable and self-defeating", the letter states.

This follows another open letter sent by 42 New Zealand organisations and individuals also calling on the Prime Minister to support a "people’s vaccine" by supporting the waiver.

"Prime Minister Ardern has called for 2021 to be the year of the vaccine, but only one in 10 people in low-income developing countries will be able to access a vaccine this year", said It’s Our Future spokesperson Edward Miller.

"Supporting the WTO waiver will allow vaccine manufacturers in developing countries - already responsible for producing billions doses of various other vaccines - to contribute to the global effort to stop the Covid health and economic crises."

"The World Health Organisation has warned that vaccine inequality could cost the global economy US $9.2 trillion; much of that is income stolen from the pockets of the poorest communities on the planet"."

"Tomorrow at the TRIPS Council meeting, New Zealand has an opportunity to get off the fence and support the kind of universal vaccine access that Prime Minister Ardern has been advocating."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN High Commissioner For Human Rights: Comment On Myanmar

Geneva, 1 February 2021 I am gravely concerned about the situation in Myanmar following the removal of the civilian Government and the arbitrary detention of dozens of political leaders, human rights defenders, journalists, activists and others by the military ... More>>

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

HM Treasury: Nature Is A Blind Spot In Economics That We Ignore At Our Peril, Says Dasgupta Review

Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta’s review presents the first comprehensive economic framework of its kind for biodiversity. It calls for urgent and transformative change in how we think, act and measure economic success to protect and enhance our prosperity ... More>>

UN: Regional Climate Weeks To Drive Forward Climate Action In 2021 And 2022

UN Climate Change News, 1 February 2021 – The UN Climate Change Secretariat today announced Regional Climate Weeks in 2021 and 2022, key meetings that will help build regional momentum for the annual UN Climate Change Conferences and drive forward ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 