Book Launch: Contested Histories In Public Spaces: Principles, Processes, Best Practices

Friday, 5 February 2021, 7:13 am
Press Release: International Bar Association

WEBINAR

Thursday 11 February 2021
1700 – 1800 GMT

The International Bar Association invites you to attend the virtual launch of the eBook, Contested Histories in Public Spaces: Principles, Processes, Best Practices, edited by Dr Timothy W Ryback, Dr Mark Ellis, and Benjamin Glahn.

This landmark volume is intended for decision-makers confronting disputes over statues, street names, monuments, and other historical markers, with particular focus on the legal constraints and opportunities for action.

The 10 case studies are drawn from a survey of more than 230 controversies over legacies of slavery, colonialism, fascism, communism, and mass atrocity or human rights abuses. The cases explore the range of possible remedies: from status quo to placarding, resignification and repurposing, to relocation, removal, or destruction. We will look at the iconic disputes over Christopher Columbus, Edward Colston, Robert E Lee, and Cecil Rhodes, among others.

Available for purchase
11 February 2021

Chair

  • Dr Timothy W Ryback, Director and Co-founder, Institute for Historical Justice and Reconciliation


Opening remarks

  • Dr Mark Ellis, Executive Director of the International Bar Association


Introductory remarks

  • Baroness Usha Prashar, CBE, PC, a crossbench member of the House of Lords


Panelists

  • Ambassador Lamberto Zannier, former OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities
  • Harriet Senie, member of the New York City Mayoral Commission Advisory Commission on City Monuments and Markers
  • Shahid Vawda, Professor of African and Gender Studies, University of Cape Town
  • Lecia Brooks, Chief of Staff, Southern Poverty Law Centre
  • Dr Joanna Burch-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy at University of Bristol
  • Marti Burgess, lawyer and Chair of Black South West Network
  • Klaus Kraatz, Vice Chair, IBA Arts Committee

Closing remarks

  • Benjamin Glahn, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Salzburg Global Seminar


Attendance is free, but booking is essential. Places are limited, register now to secure your place.

The Contested Histories in Public Spaces project is a joint initiative of the International Bar Association, the Institute for Historical Justice and Reconciliation, and Salzburg Global Seminar.

For more information about the project visit:

For more information regarding the webinar please contact webinars@int-bar.org.

