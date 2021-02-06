Secretary General's Statement – On The University Of The South Pacific
As the Permanent Chair of the Council of Regional
Organisations in the Pacific (CROP) and a Member of the USP
Council, I am disheartened by the ongoing and recent events
at the University
culminating in the deportation this week of Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.
I am confident that fellow Council members will continue to uphold good governance and follow due process to ensure the immediate restoration of strong leadership of the University.
USP embodies our
collective aspirations to pool resources for the common good
of our Blue Pacific Continent. The region takes pride in its
regional university, owned by 12 Pacific Member
countries and one of only two regional universities that exists globally.
The University plays a critical role in
building a strong future for our Blue Pacific Continent by
nurturing young Pacific minds to be critical thinkers and
preparing future leaders of our region. It
must be supported to strengthen its good reputation and the provision of quality higher education and training that is responsive to the well-being and needs of Pacific communities.
As we navigate through these challenging times together, I wish all USP students and staff the very best and the assurances of my support.