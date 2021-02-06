World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Secretary General's Statement – On The University Of The South Pacific

Saturday, 6 February 2021, 5:59 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

As the Permanent Chair of the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific (CROP) and a Member of the USP Council, I am disheartened by the ongoing and recent events at the University
culminating in the deportation this week of Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

I am confident that fellow Council members will continue to uphold good governance and follow due process to ensure the immediate restoration of strong leadership of the University.

USP embodies our collective aspirations to pool resources for the common good of our Blue Pacific Continent. The region takes pride in its regional university, owned by 12 Pacific Member
countries and one of only two regional universities that exists globally.

The University plays a critical role in building a strong future for our Blue Pacific Continent by nurturing young Pacific minds to be critical thinkers and preparing future leaders of our region. It
must be supported to strengthen its good reputation and the provision of quality higher education and training that is responsive to the well-being and needs of Pacific communities.
As we navigate through these challenging times together, I wish all USP students and staff the very best and the assurances of my support.

