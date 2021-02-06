World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Forum Chair's Statement – On The University Of The South Pacific

Saturday, 6 February 2021, 8:48 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

5 February 2021

As the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, I make this statement given the events in the last couple of days at the University of the South Pacific.

The University is a shining example of regionalism and an institution that we cherish for over 50 years because it nurtures our greatest treasure, our youth and future leaders. The removal of the Vice-Chancellor from Fiji has caused consternation among students, staff and Forum Members.

As is the Forum, USP is governed by its Royal Charter, Convention, statutes and ordinances and the USP Council must ensure that due process is followed.

With this in mind, I encourage the USP Council to negotiate a way forward through this and other challenges to come.

I ask that we all remain mindful of the welfare of our USP students and staff, and do our utmost to uphold the integrity of our regional institution.

