World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Forum Chair's Statement- On The Micronesian President’s Feb 2021 Communique

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 6:18 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

STATEMENT BY THE CHAIR OF THE PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM
TUVALU PRIME MINISTER HON. KAUSEA NATANO
on the
MICRONESIA PRESIDENT’S FEBRUARY 2021 COMMUNIQUE

As the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, I am saddened by the recent decision of the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit on 8 February 2021 to initiate their withdrawal, through national processes, from the Pacific Islands Forum family.

The Forum Family will not be complete without its Micronesian brothers and sisters. If there remains any possibility of a resolution to this impasse, I would hope that we can explore this in the name of regional unity and solidarity, recognising the existential and current challenges of climate change and COVID-19 demanding our undivided attention.

For the sake of our Pacific people, we should remain open to all opportunities for talanoa or dialogue as has always been the Pacific Way.

I acknowledge that this decision will impact Pacific regionalism and collective action in and on behalf of the Blue Pacific continent. It will distract from the progress that we have made as a region on global climate advocacy on climate ambition, regional security, economic growth, and ocean governance.

In the days ahead, I and colleague Leaders of the Pacific Forum will continue to examine the implications of the Micronesian Leaders’ decision and its effect across the breadth of the Forum’s work.

I believe that the only way forward for us as a region is, together. I hold firm to our Tuvaluan belief of the te fale-pili in that we together, make up the Blue Pacific Continent and we must protect each other and work together for our collective good.

Let me reaffirm the Pacific Islands Forum commitment to continue to serve its founding mandate to serve all its member nations, and all the people of the Pacific.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

'A Day Peace Activists... Have Been Waiting For': Biden Vows To Curb US Support For Saudi-Led War On Yemen

by Kenny Stancil, staff writer Peace advocates rejoiced on Thursday in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that his administration will be ending U.S. support for 'offensive operations' in the Saudi-led war on Yemen and appointing ... More>>

Euro Med Monitor: Activist Murder Means Lebanon Reached Serious Level Of Assassinations Intimidation

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemns Lebanese the assassination of researcher and political activist Luqman Salim at dawn today, in Al-Zahrani region, southern Lebanon. Communication with Salim, director of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 