World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

1854 & British Journal Of Photography Announce The Winners Of Portrait Of Humanity 2021

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: 1854 Media

Culminating in one of the largest-scale collaborative exhibitions in history, Portrait of Humanity is a global photography award conceived to show that across oceans and borders, there is more that unites us than sets us apart. In the wake of a year defined by struggle, 1854 and British Journal of Photography are proud to present the he winners of the 2021 edition.

Selected by an industry leading panel of judges, this year’s outstanding series winners are Alexa Vachon, Edgar Martins and Hyoyeon Kim, alongside 30 single image winners including Elise Corten, Yosando Faisal, Nicole Ngai, Mark Taylor, Lara Wilde and more. From Paolo Barretta’s poignant portrait of masked lovers to Chiara Fabbro’s delicate celebration of trans identity, the curation presents a vast and moving exploration of what it means to be human at a momentous time in our history.

The winning work will be exhibited as part of the Portrait of Humanity 2021 Global Tour, showing at PHOTO 2021, Belfast Photo Festival, and Indian Photography Festival.

View the full list of winners

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 1854 Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

'A Day Peace Activists... Have Been Waiting For': Biden Vows To Curb US Support For Saudi-Led War On Yemen

by Kenny Stancil, staff writer Peace advocates rejoiced on Thursday in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that his administration will be ending U.S. support for 'offensive operations' in the Saudi-led war on Yemen and appointing ... More>>

Euro Med Monitor: Activist Murder Means Lebanon Reached Serious Level Of Assassinations Intimidation

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemns Lebanese the assassination of researcher and political activist Luqman Salim at dawn today, in Al-Zahrani region, southern Lebanon. Communication with Salim, director of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 