1854 & British Journal Of Photography Announce The Winners Of Portrait Of Humanity 2021

Culminating in one of the largest-scale collaborative exhibitions in history, Portrait of Humanity is a global photography award conceived to show that across oceans and borders, there is more that unites us than sets us apart. In the wake of a year defined by struggle, 1854 and British Journal of Photography are proud to present the he winners of the 2021 edition.

Selected by an industry leading panel of judges, this year’s outstanding series winners are Alexa Vachon, Edgar Martins and Hyoyeon Kim, alongside 30 single image winners including Elise Corten, Yosando Faisal, Nicole Ngai, Mark Taylor, Lara Wilde and more. From Paolo Barretta’s poignant portrait of masked lovers to Chiara Fabbro’s delicate celebration of trans identity, the curation presents a vast and moving exploration of what it means to be human at a momentous time in our history.

The winning work will be exhibited as part of the Portrait of Humanity 2021 Global Tour, showing at PHOTO 2021, Belfast Photo Festival, and Indian Photography Festival.

