World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MAL Boosted Sape Farm With $618K Brand New Backhoe

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) last Friday 5th February officially handed over a brand new backhoe to Sape Farm management to provide greater opportunity for Sape farm to maximise on productivity.

Purchased from George Wu Company, the backhoe cost MAL $618,000.00. The money ($618 K) is from the savings Sape farm management made from the 2.7 million funding support agreement MAL and Sape farm signed in 2020.

The backhoe will assist the farm with the establishment of proper drainage system to avoid flood waters from coming into the farm during rainy seasons, assist with the removal of large boulders from the farm as well as assist with the establishment of a farm road within the farm.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary at the handover ceremony, Deputy Secretary Technical of MAL, Michael Ho’ota said this is the first time that MAL has procured such a machine for a farming entity, in this case for Sape farm.

Mr. Ho’ota said agriculture is a risky undertaking (business) so we have to use the available tools and technologies currently at our disposal to ensure that we have a viable and sustainable farming business.

He said MAL is pleased with Sape farm commitment adding the government through MAL will explore opportunities and look at how it can improve (this) cassava industry to maximize production and benefits to farmers and the government.

The Deputy Secretary Technical also emphasized the importance of farm mechanisation in the agricultural sector to make the works of farmers easier. Thus increasing production at the farm level.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) country representative, Jimi Saelea said FAO is happy to work together with MAL toward the growth of agriculture sector in the country to improve livelihoods and ensure food security.

“FAO is mandated to address various issues including food insecurity, sustainable livelihoods, nutrition, health, forestry, fisheries, as well as climate change.

“FAO is pleased to be part of the handing over ceremony today. FAO’s funding support provided through its programmes with MAL to address issues such as food security and livelihoods are meant to assist beneficiaries such as Dr. Paul Bosawai Popora improve their farming activities. And what Dr. Paul Bosawai Popora is doing here is what the government through MAL must look serious at addressing commercial agriculture for both the domestic and export market, going forward to improve the country’s economy, enhance livelihoods and ensure food security” Mr. Saelea said.

Mr. Saelea further said that it is encouraging to see MAL donating the backhoe that will help the farm with the establishment of proper drainage system as well as assist with the establishment of an all-weather farm road system within the farm, and also provide greater opportunity for the farm to maximise on productivity.

Receiving the gift, Managing Director of Sape farm Dr. Paul Bosawai Popora expressed gratitude to the national government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and FAO for seeing it fit to procure and donate the backhoe to Sape farm.

He also thanked FAO for its continuous commitment to agriculture development in the country through MAL/government.

“I understand there are few challenges that every one of us facing but it’s an opportunity behind all these challenges,” Dr. Paul said.

“We have a lot of risks. We have survived at least three cyclones, three heavy flooding and we have to use our hands to dig using modified ridges and while everyone sleep we swim in the rains to divert flood waters from coming in or inundating the farm.

“Now that we received the backhoe it will make work much easier for us to establish proper drainage system to deter or avoid flood waters from coming into the farm and to establish a farm road in the farm that is mechanization of Agriculture to reduce farm lossage. Therefore, we would like to express our profound gratitude to the government through MAL with the collaborative support from FAO for the donation of the backhoe.

“The biggest risk is to loss the whole farm when there is flooding. Therefore, I would like to also thank Sape farm team/workers for their hard work in saving the farm through flooded waters over the past months.”

In response DST, Michael Ho’ota recognized Sape farm management for their commitment in developing the farm to where it is now today. He also thanked Sape farm for its contribution to food security in the country.

The handover ceremony also coincided with the first harvesting of Sape farm.

In May last year 2020, the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) and Sape farm management signed a 2.7 million funding support agreement that will see cassava root crop transform into an industry in the future.

The funding agreement and partnership was an initiative to support the government’s Food Security Programme.

The funding support agreement catered for farming machineries and tools, processing and refrigeration machines and working capital.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

Focus On: UN SGDs


WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

UN Secretary-General: Warmly Welcomes US Steps To Rejoin Paris Agreement On Climate Change

New York, 20 January 2021 Statement by the Secretary-General – on US steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 