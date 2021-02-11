World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Libya: Security Council Urges Interim Leadership To Prepare For December Polls

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 8:23 pm
Press Release: UN News

The UN Security Council on Tuesday called on the new interim leadership of Libya to swiftly form an inclusive Government and make necessary preparations for December’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Last week, the 74-members of the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) chose an interim Prime Minister and President of its new executive council, charged with leading the country to elections, planned for 24 December this year.

In a Presidential Statement, issued by the representative of the United Kingdom, Council President for February, the Security Council welcomed the agreement “as an important milestone in the Libyan political process” and urged the interim leadership “to improve services and launch a comprehensive national reconciliation process”.

Withdraw all foreign forces, mercenaries

The 15-member Council called on all parties to implement the October 2020 ceasefire agreement in full, urging UN Member States “to respect and support the full implementation of the agreement, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay.”

They also called for full compliance with the Council-imposed arms embargo by all Member States, in accordance with the relevant resolutions.

The Security Council further underlined the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism under the auspices of the UN, and welcomed the swift deployment of an advance team to Libya. It added that it looked forward to receiving proposals on the tasks and scale of the mechanism from the UN Secretary-General.

New head of UN Mission takes up functions

On Monday, Ján Kubiš took up his functions as the new Special Envoy on Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in the country (UNSMIL), highlighting the Organization’s commitment to a stable, prosperous, sovereign and unified Libya.

According to a news release issued by UNSMIL, Mr. Kubiš spoke by phone with senior Libyan officials, including the President of the Presidency Council, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as with key regional and international interlocutors

The UN Special Envoy also spoke with Mohammad Younes Menfi, President of the Presidency Council designate and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, Prime Minister designate. They discussed the way forward to ensure a smooth transition of power to the new unified interim executive authority, the news release added.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

Focus On: UN SGDs


WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

UN Secretary-General: Warmly Welcomes US Steps To Rejoin Paris Agreement On Climate Change

New York, 20 January 2021 Statement by the Secretary-General – on US steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 