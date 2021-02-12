World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Moonstake Wallet To Start Staking Support As The World's First Validator For Centrality

Friday, 12 February 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

In anticipation of Centrality's staking support, Moonstake has successfully launched the world's first CENNZ validator. Moonstake will be the first wallet in the world to support CENNZ staking.

Moonstake successfully completed the API connection to CENNZnet and has been preparing for development for staking support. Moonstake's wallet supports holding, sending and receiving CENNZ, Centrality's native token and it will soon provide staking functions. Once staking support is available, Moonstake users will be able to stake through the Moonstake wallet and receive CPAY as staking rewards.

Moonstake started in the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, Moonstake has developed the most user-friendly wallets for both Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) that are compatible with over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach USD 500 Million in staked assets in 6 months. So far, Moonstake has supported Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot for staking and soon for Centrality.

Previously, Moonstake and Centrality entered into a strategic partnership in August last year. Aaron McDonald, CEO of Centrality has joined Moonstake as an advisor and both parties are actively developing for the implementation of CENNZ (Centrality's token) through Moonstake staking platform. Through a joint webinar last year both parties have shared actively about the progress of the partnership and product development including announcement of the launch of CENNZ staking on Moonstake and to provide updates. Based on joint marketing and technical collaboration, Moonstake Wallet achieved another milestone as a world's first wallet to support mainnets of CENNZ and CPAY and allow users with the ability to send, receive, and hold ERC-20 based CENNZ and CPAY tokens.

Centrality is the leading FinTech venture platform. It received a research grant from the New Zealand government and is working with the New Zealand government to build a decentralized system through the public-private integrated organization "Digital Identity NZ" together with NZ Tech and Singlesource. Centrality has partnered with world leading players such as Amazon (AWS), Microsoft Partner, McDonald's China, and it is expected that cooperation with these companies will trigger companies to adopt blockchain. In August of this year, Centrapay, a venture company from Centrality, announced the technology offering to purchase Coca-Cola products at BTC using Sylo's smart wallet.

The CENNZnet token swap was successfully closed at the end of October and over the 8 week swapping period more than 831 million $CENNZ were sent to the transition contract. Upon this swap, users are allowed to move the old Ethereum-based (ERC20) tokens onto the native CENNZnet and uniting CENNZ and CPAY token holders onto CENNZnet. Once the full amount of CENNZ has been converted, the new CENNZnet native tokens will be automatically returned to your CENNZnet wallet.

With ERC20 tokens, users will not be able to get rewards for staking on CENNZnet. With the completion of this swap, CENNZ is now being used as a more user-friendly ecosystem of DApps and allowing us to move on to a new stage of growth. The newly minted CENNZnet CENNZ token marks a new era for the platform and with 2021 being the year of venture growth and more DApps building in the Centrality ecosystem.

Moonstake is looking forward to supporting the CENNZ community by providing the best staking service and accelerating the staking ecosystem to further enhance the staking of CENNZ as a first validator in the world.

About Moonstake

Moonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.

Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore Catalist-Listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.

With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 500 Million.

https://www.moonstake.io/

About Centrality

Centrality is the world's leading fintech venture platform based in New Zealand. They have received a research grant from the New Zealand government and are working with the New Zealand government to build a decentralized system through the public-private integrated organization "Digital Identity NZ" together with NZ Tech and Singlesource.

https://centrality.ai/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

Focus On: UN SGDs


WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

UN Secretary-General: Warmly Welcomes US Steps To Rejoin Paris Agreement On Climate Change

New York, 20 January 2021 Statement by the Secretary-General – on US steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 