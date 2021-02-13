Top Scientists Issue Warning To Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Friday 12 February 2021 - Scientists Warning Europe (SWE) have issued an open letter to Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, asking for much stronger leadership in the face of catastrophic climate change and growing ecological collapse. This endorses the letter from ex Nasa scientist, James Hansen, which also called on Mr. Johnson to step up and lead the world in solving the climate crisis.

The letter from SWE is supported by 20 eminent scientists and academics including the government’s ex science adviser Sir David King; leading Dutch Climate Scientist Pier Vellinga who was one of the architects of the UNFCCC, involved in the inception of the IPCC as vice chairman in its first bureau; and Bill Ripple – lead author of the Scientists Warning to Humanity a Second Notice in 2017 and the Scientists Warning of a Climate Emergency 2019. Two top scientists from Italy, Britain’s co-host for COP26, also endorse SWE’s letter.

SWE calls for Mr Johnson to table a much earlier net zero target and bring to Mr Johnson’s notice the substantial support for such a target by the many UK local councils adopting 2030 net zero as a target in their declarations of Climate Emergency.

Ed Gemmell, Managing Director, Scientists Warning Europe said:

“We know from the scientific community that we need the earliest target possible for the UK and the world to get to net zero to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Many feel this should be 2030. Our current politicians are the last ones with the chance to take the necessary actions required by the British public, 81% of whom believe there is a real Climate Emergency according to the UNDP. We believe Boris Johnson has the courage to bring forward the net zero target and then initiate the emergency action needed to reach it.”

Professor Pier Vellinga, Board Member Scientists Warning Europe and co initiator and one of the first bureau members of the IPCC in the early nineties.

“In limiting climate change the world is finally taking action, but we are late; Boris Johnson can lead the world by catching up! All generations after him will be grateful when he does in the lead to Glasgow Cop 26.”

Professor Chris Rhodes – Board Member Scientists Warning Europe and Director of Fresh-lands Environmental Actions

"While moving away from fossil fuels is essential, we must avoid any "holes" in supply occurring, either while the low-carbon Plan B is being rolled out, and fossil fuel stations are closed down, or from any "variability" in the final, installed system."

Professor Mark Baldwin, University of Exeter

“The single most important policy action that governments can take is to stop the tax breaks, incentives, and subsidies for fossil fuels. Redirect that support to the green energy industry—wind, solar, and the infrastructure needed for electric transport—to accelerate the transition to net zero.”

Dr. Stuart Parkinson, Executive Director, Scientists for Global Responsibility

“Boris Johnson's 10-point plan for a green industrial transition lacks the necessary ambition to tackle the climate emergency. The funding is much too small, there's too much reliance on speculative technologies like small modular nuclear reactors, and it is too narrowly focused on industrial change. We urgently need to rise to the challenge.”

Scientists Warning Europe

Scientists Warning Europe’s mission is to drive science led action on the Climate and Biodiversity Crisis and to promote knowledge of the three scientists’ warnings to Humanity in 1992, 2017 and 2019. In doing this SWE represents the tens of thousands of scientists who endorsed these warnings.

