Press Release By The USP Council

The Council of the University of the South Pacific at its Special Meeting held today, 16 February 2021 resolved as follows:

That the Council directs the Secretary to Council to refer the allegations of breach of the USP Council Code of Conduct along with the written responses from the Pro-Chancellor & Chair of Council and the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, to the Executive Committee, in accordance with Article 6 of the USP Council Code of Conduct, and allow the process thereunder to take its course. The Recommendations to be provided to the Council no later than 30 March 2021.

The Council was not able to consider further the matter of the contract of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as the Sub-Committee is yet to present its Recommendations to the Council.

The Council has extended the appointment of Dr Giulio Masasso Tu'ikolongahau Paunga as Acting Vice-Chancellor & President until further notice.

