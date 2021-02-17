World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Biggest Toymaker Posted 70% Growth In Star Wars Revenue 2020 Thanks To The Mandalorian

Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 7:05 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

The world’s largest toymaker, Hasbro, reported a double-digit surge in sales in 2020 tied to the spectacular performance of its Star Wars merchandise.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Sijoitusrahastot, there was a 70% uptick in the sales of its Star Wars merchandise. This happened despite the fact that for the first time since 2014, Disney did not have a Star Wars release in 2020. It sought to make up for that by streaming The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Based on a report by the NPD Group, US toy sales in 2020 shot up by 16% to $25.1 billion. May 2020 was the peak month as it saw a 38% sales increase, followed by October 2020 at 33%.

Barbie Sales Shot Up by 19% in Q4 2020, 16% Full-Year

Hasbro’s holiday quarter revenue totaled $1.7 billion, up by 4% YoY. Its gaming segment had a 27% increase while the TV/film/entertainment segment rose by 20%.

Its total sales in the US and Canada soared by 16% during the quarter. For the gaming segment, Magic: The Gathering was the top performer, reporting a 27% uptick to $581.2 million. Full-year eCommerce sales for the toymaker surpassed $1 billion, accounting for a 25% share of all sales.

On the other hand, Mattel, one of its rivals, had the strongest quarter in 15 years during Q4 2020. Its sales shot up by 10% to $1.63 billion bringing 2020’s total revenue to $4.58 billion. Its net income rose to $127 million, making 2020 its first full profitable year since 2016.

Mattel’s Barbie products had the strongest growth, with sales shooting up by 19% in Q4 2020 and 16% for the full year.

Both Mattel and Hasbro reported stock declines of more than 50% during the March 2020 sell-off. As of February 16, 2021, both had recovered, with more than 100% uptick from both of their lowest price points in 2020.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://sijoitusrahastot.org/biggest-toymaker-posted-70-growth-in-star-wars-revenue-2020-thanks-to-the-mandalorian/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WHO: Three Die As New Ebola Outbreak Declared In Southern Guinea

Guinean health authorities have declared an outbreak of Ebola in a rural community in the south of the country, with at least seven people infected, three of whom died, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday. This is the first time ... More>>


Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

UN Secretary-General: Warmly Welcomes US Steps To Rejoin Paris Agreement On Climate Change

New York, 20 January 2021 Statement by the Secretary-General – on US steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change I warmly welcome President Biden’s steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 