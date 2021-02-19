World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Synopsis 2021: The Global DeFi & Digital Economy Summit

Friday, 19 February 2021, 5:45 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MOSCOW, Feb 17, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Synopsis 2021: The Global DeFi & Digital Economy Summit will be held on February 20 and 21, with the support of the Commission on Blockchain Technologies and Digital Economy of the all-Russian public organization Investment Russia. Theta.tv, the popular next-generation blockchain streaming platform, will air the event.

Synopsis 2021 gathers over 50 speakers from around the world, prominent experts in the blockchain industry, regulations, and digital economy. These speakers will be responding to the issues live, helping to understand what the industry will face next, sharing achievements and focusing on new trends. Of special note, representatives from Xangle will share deep analyses from their recent research projects and will provide their professional support for the summit.

Summit speakers: Nikolay Gadzhiev of VEROS and WIDCI, Gleb Kostarev, Director for Binance Russia and CIS, Sergei Khitrov of Listing.help and Blockchain Life, Editor-in-Chief of RBC Crypto Nikolay Zagvozdkin, Felix Xu of ARPA and Bella Protocol, Wes Levitt of Theta Labs, Sami Tannir of Conflux Network, Jack Ge of CyberVein, Erez Ben-Kiki of 2key Network, Yemu Xu of ARPA and Bella Protocol, Reggie Jerath of Gather Network, Pranay Sanghavi of MahaDAO, Nik Anikin of Colibri Group, and Ksenia Oshurko of OKEx Russia.

Summit hosts: Maria Stankevich (EXMO), Marie Tatibouet (Gate.io), Yan Khavanskiy (Coindar, Colibri Group, Bingbon), Lihan Lee (Xangle), Maksim Sukhonosik (Xangle), and Alena Afanaseva (BeInCrypto).

The target audience of Synopsis 2021 is investors, traders, market analysts, economists, marketers, developers, representatives of regulatory authorities, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, college students, and all who are keen on the digital economy.

The Synopsis 2021 Interactive Zone encourages the participants to show their knowledge, compete in a variety of events, and win prizes from the outstanding blockchain projects.

The summit will end with an incredible musical performance by Karin Stone & Liron Amar, progressive and energetic DJs from Israel.

Organizers: Colibri Group, Coindar
Co-organizers: Investment Russia, Xangle
Special partner: THETA Labs
Know more at the summit website: https://synopsis2021.com/

