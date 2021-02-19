UN Regional Meeting To Focus On Energy Transition In Asia-Pacific During COVID-19

Third Session of the Committee on Energy

24 – 26 February 2021 (online)

Senior government officials and stakeholders from 53 countries will convene next week to discuss energy transition in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on policy solutions for a greener, more resilient, and inclusive energy future in Asia and the Pacific.

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Committee on Energy – a key platform for reviewing progress made towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) on energy in the region – will convene its third session from 24 to 26 February. The Committee will review the draft regional road map on power system connectivity, along with regional and national policies to support Goal 7 on energy access, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

ESCAP will also launch the Regional Trends Report 2021: Shaping a sustainable energy future in Asia and the Pacific - A greener, more resilient and inclusive energy system. The report examines the ambitions and progress of ESCAP member States in achieving sustainable energy goals and provides recommendations on how to develop energy systems that offer greater resilience to future crises.

Members of the media and public are invited to watch the proceedings online:

When: 24-26 February 2021

Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/UNESCAP

Key speakers: Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

Mr. Mohammad Hossein, Director General, Power Cell, Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, Bangladesh, and the Chair of the second session of the Committee on Energy

Key Events:

24 February Opening and report launch: Regional Trends Report 2021: Shaping a Sustainable Energy Future in Asia and the Pacific (10:00 – 10:30)

26 February Side event: Energy Access in the Asia Pacific Region (10:00: 11:30)

Side event: Phase-Out of Coal in the Asia-Pacific region (Launch of a joint report with IBC, UNEP, ILO (12:00 – 13:30)

For more information, visit: https://www.unescap.org/events/committee-energy-third-session

