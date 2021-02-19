World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Blockpass Foundation To Roll Out $PASS Liquidity Mining Initiative

HONG KONG, Feb 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today the Blockpass Foundation is excited to introduce a new initiative, developed based on customer feedback and requests, designed to improve liquidity for $PASS users. At Blockpass our main goal is the provision of faster, simpler and more efficient KYC and AML services, taking the pain out of regulatory compliance, but we also aim to provide as engaging and rewarding experience as possible around this mission. In order for us to be happy with the service and options provided by Blockpass, our users have to be happy.

As such, we have listened to the feedback and questions of our excellent community members and, as a result, have decided to promote development of solutions to facilitate liquidity mining for $PASS. As part of this initiative, we intend to prepare a liquidity mining campaign based on the input and suggestions of the community - those users and advocates of Blockpass who have been discussing such options on the Blockpass telegram and twitter channels, or who have e-mailed in feedback and suggestions.

The starting point for all of this is the development of a number of liquidity tools. To facilitate these, the Blockpass Foundation is announcing the provision of a grant for developers to build those tools. Any developer with experience can apply here ( https://forms.gle/7JyQ7H6cLaQQY7uM9 ). Payment for developers will be in $PASS, the magnitude of which will be given over to the community to agree on. Voting and feedback requests from the community will be carried out via the Blockpass Telegram Channel. Please note that the Github usernames and proposals by developers will be shared with the community in order to facilitate this process. The ultimate decision of this endeavour will be down to the Blockpass Foundation who will approve any grants.

The purpose of the Liquidity Mining program, which will focus on the existing Liquidity Pool on Uniswap for the price pair USDT/PASS, will be to add liquidity to that pool. The overarching method for this will be collecting liquidity mining 'receipts' (liquidity tokens) and staking those 'receipts' in return for $PASS. The precise percentage of $PASS to be made available to stakers in the system, as with the developer rewards, will be determined in conjunction with the community, based on their feedback. In addition Enterprise customers of Blockpass who are using its Identity Verification system will benefit from a 10% credit on services whilst staking $PASS. Note that $PASS has a token activation requirement, so staking is only permitted with users who have activated their tokens.

"We really value the dedication, engagement and insight of our discerning user base," said Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass. "This new initiative is as a direct result of questions and requests which have been made by the community over the past couple of weeks. We really do read and take on board all feedback in an effort to provide the best possible services and experiences, to merchants and end-users alike. We'd like to thank all of those who have contributed to this development through their passion and suggestions. We hope this is a positive step for users and that they will continue to engage with us through any channels."

Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance.

With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.

About Blockpass

Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come.

For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:
Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SI
Website: http://www.blockpass.org
Email: sales@blockpass.org

