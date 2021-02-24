World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Microsoft Cloud Revenue Hit $59.5 Billion In 2020, Higher Than Amazon And Google Combined

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

The pandemic assisted to drive cloud infrastructure in 2020 thanks to online games and remote work.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Comprar Acciones, Microsoft was the top cloud vendor in 2020. Its revenue for the year totaled $59.5 billion, 31% higher than Amazon Web Services (AWS) which ranked second.

Based on Canalys data, worldwide spending on cloud infrastructure in 2020 amounted to $142 billion. Compared to 2019’s $107 billion, that was a 33% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

Top Five Cloud Service Providers Accounted for 58% Market Share in Q4 2020

In Q1 2020, Microsoft generated $13.3 billion, increasing to $14.3 billion in Q2 2020, $15.2 billion in Q3 2020 and $16.7 billion in Q4 2020.

Comparatively, AWS cloud revenue was $10.22 billion in Q1 2020, rising to $10.81 billion in Q2 2020, $11.6 billion in Q3 2020 and $12.74 billion in Q4 2020. For the full year, Amazon made $45.4 billion and captured the second spot.

Google Cloud moved to the third spot, overtaking Salesforce, thanks to its $13 billion in annual revenue. Cumulatively, AWS and Google Cloud raked in $58.4 billion during the year, lower than Microsoft’s tally.

Q4 2020 was particularly impressive for the market as a whole, with global spending soaring by 32% YoY to $39.9 billion. Compared to Q3 2020, there was a 10% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) increase. It was the largest quarterly growth on record in dollar terms.

During the quarter, Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud accounted for a 58% share of the market’s revenue. According to Synergy Group, the top five service providers accounted for an 80% share of the market in 2020. Excluding Microsoft and AWS however, the market still grew at a 30% rate, highlighting opportunities even for smaller players.

