World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iraqi Kurdistan: Authorities Step Up Intimidation With Harsh Sentences Against 5 Activists And Journalists

Friday, 26 February 2021, 7:44 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemned the imprisonment sentences against five journalists and civil activists on charges related to their journalistic activities and exercising their right to freedom of opinion and expression.

On February 16, Erbil Second Criminal Court sentenced journalists and activists Sherwan Suleiman, Shafan Omar, Hariwan Muhammad, Iyaz Rashid and Kadar Abd Al-Majid to six years imprisonment according to Article 1 of Law No. 21 of 2003 issued by the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The court referred the case file to the Court of Cassation whose judgments become final if ratified.

The court charged the five detainees with numerous charges, including “threatening national security” and “spying for foreign parties”. The defense team were not allowed to meet the detainees except for once and for a short period of time not exceeding five minutes. The team obtained only two papers from the case file, which consisted of 200 pages. This further hindered their mission defending their clients.

The court's decision lacks sound legal basis, as it convicted journalists and activists of serious charges without substantiated evidence. In addition, the five detainees were subjected to torture and threats during the investigation to confess the charges against them and fair trial conditions were not met during their trial.

The authorities violated the privacy of the detainees, as they viewed all the content on their confiscated phones and computers. The Public Prosecution team presented private conversations with the detainees on Messenger and WhatsApp as evidence against them and used a picture on journalist Sherwan Soliman’s phone of a party headquarters, accusing him of espionage.

The security forces had arbitrarily arrested the five journalists and activists months ago, and charged them at that time with espionage, rioting and attempting coup.The detainees’ lawyer, Bashdar Hassan, said in a press conference held after the ruling that “some judges did not approve the sentences. We asked to reopen the investigation in the presence of lawyers, but our request was rejected... We will appeal the court’s decisions within 30 days, because there were no crimes and there is no evidence of the charges against the detainees”.

Euro-Med Monitor obtained a copy of the ruling which states that the court decided to place the detainees under police surveillance for a period of five years after the expiration of their sentence. The sentence also included the confiscation of their phones, personal computers and cameras and sending them to the Ministry of Finance for disposal in accordance with Article 308 of the amended Criminal Procedure Code.

Regarding detention and trial conditions, journalists and human rights activist Niaz Abdullah said, "The five detainees reported being tortured in prison. One of them (Sherwan Suleiman), told the judge that during the investigation he was subjected to torture, insult, and threats of raping his wife; and they forced him to sign confessions of crimes he did not commit. However, the judge did not take all of these practices into consideration. We also noted deterioration of their health and a significant drop in their weight. One of the detainees (Shafan Omar), passed out during the trial while the judge read the accusations against him of (espionage and terrorism)”.

“It seems that Iraqi Kurdistan’s authorities aims to intimidate the press and civil activity in the country through these harsh rulings, and to inform opponents that the price of criticism will be very high,” said Omar Al-Ajlouni, Euro-Med Monitor’s legal researcher.

“The authorities are obligated to respect fair trial standards and not force the detainees to confess to charges directed against them. The conviction of journalists and activists based on correspondence related to their legal practices puts doubts about the existence of prior intentions to target them, especially since a number of them are very active in the field of combating corruption in the region.”

Relevant international covenants affirm the necessity that journalists practice their work under complete protection from the various types of harassment that affect their work. Article 2 of the UNESCO’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles Concerning the Contribution of the Mass Media to Strengthening Peace and International Understanding, to the Promotion of Human Rights and to Countering Racialism, Apartheid and Incitement to War stipulates that: “It is essential that journalists and other agents of the mass media, in their own country or abroad, be assured of protection guaranteeing them the best conditions for the exercise of their profession”.

Kurdistan regional authorities should:

  • review the arbitrary judicial sentences against the five activists and journalists, and release them immediately and unconditionally,
  • adhere to the fair trial standards,
  • and respect the independence of the judiciary and stop using it to pressure and punish dissidents and activists, and restrict their rights guaranteed by relevant domestic and international laws.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>

UN Report: Civilian Casualties Surged After Peace Talks Began In Afghanistan

Monitoring by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and the UN Human Rights Office has revealed that despite a drop in civilians killed and injured overall in 2020 there was a rise in civilian casualties following the start of peace negotiations ... More>>

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 