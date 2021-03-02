Best Airports For Customer Experience In Asia-Pacific And Middle East Revealed

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific has today revealed this year’s winners of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. The awards highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on global passenger traffic in 2020 as well as changing customer perceptions and expectations of the airport experience.

Twenty-eight airports from Asia-Pacific and two from the Middle East took home the prestigious Best Airport for customer experience award.

Based on new hygiene-related questions added to the survey questionnaire, ACI introduced a new award for ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’. There are seven inaugural ‘Best Hygiene Measures’ winners in Asia-Pacific and two from the Middle East.

This award provides airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures and recognizes airports’ success in responding to the intense focus on hygiene. The new category also complements ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation programme, launched last year, which has seen close to 60 airports in the region being accredited already.

“Even as our members battled the debilitating impact of the virus throughout 2020, airports in different size categories in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East maintained their focus on the customer and their evolving needs,” said ACI Asia-Pacific Director General Stefano Baronci. “We congratulate our airport members for this high accolade which sets the stage for a recovery that puts the traveller first.”

List of Winners: Best Airport in Asia-Pacific by Size

Less than 2M Passengers

Depati Amir Airport - Pangkal Pinang City, Indonesia

Silangit Airport - Tapanuli, Indonesia

Sultan Thaha Airport - Kota Jambi, Indonesia

2-5 M Passengers

Chandigarh Airport - Chandigarh, India

Husein Sastranegara Airport - Bandung, Indonesia

Jenderal Ahmad Yani International Airport - Semerang, Indonesia

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport - Babatpur, India

Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport - Amritsar, India

Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II International Airport - Palembang, Indonesia

Supadio Airport - Pontianak, Indonesia

5-15M Passengers

Changchun Longjia International Airport - Changchun, China

Cochin International Airport - Cochin, India

Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport - Shijiazhuang, China

Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport - Kalimantan, Indonesia

Sultan Hasanuddin Makassar International Airport - Ujung, Indonesia

Xi'ning Caojiapu Airport - Qinghai, China

15-25M Passengers

Haikou Meilan International Airport - Haikou, China

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport - Hyderabad, India

Shenyang Taoxian International Airport - Shenyang, China

25-40M Passengers

Beijing Daxing International Airport - Beijing, China

Kempegowda International Airport - Bangalore, India

Over 40M Passengers

Beijing Capital International Airport - Beijing, China

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport - Mumbai, India

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport- Guangzhou, China

Indira Gandhi International Airport - Delhi, India

Shanghai Pudong International Airport - Shanghai, China

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport - Shenzhen, China

Singapore Changi Airport - Singapore, Singapore

List of Winners: Best Airport in Middle East by Size

5-15M Passengers

Queen Alia International Airport - Amman, Jordan

15-25M Passengers

Abu Dhabi International Airport - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

List of Winners: Best Hygiene Measures

Asia-Pacific

Beijing Daxing International Airport - Beijing, China

Chandigarh Airport - Chandigarh, India

Depati Amir Airport - Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia

Husein Sastranegara Airport - Bandung, Indonesia

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport - Kolkata, India

Pune Airport - Pune, India

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport - Jakarta, Indonesia

Middle East

King Khalid International Airport - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Salalah Airport - Salalah, Oman

Despite the challenge to collect departure survey responses in 2020, airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East managed to collect data throughout the year, and the new Hygiene category enabled airports to measure their customer experience with safety and hygiene, crucial during this time.

The ASQ Awards are sponsored by travel technology company and affiliate World Business Partner Amadeus. This year, 108 awards have been won by 89 individual airports around the world. The Airport Service Quality programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. The ASQ Departures programme measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. More than half of the world’s travellers pass through an ASQ airport.

ACI adapted the rigorous quality control process for the ASQ awards programme to ensure the benchmarking and findings from the ASQ surveys remained of the highest quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About ASQ Programme

The ACI ASQ programme includes a full suite of customer experience solutions, including the ACI employee survey for customer experience, the ASQ arrival surveys, and the new ASQ Commercial Survey. ASQ delivers 640,000 individual surveys per year in 49 languages across 91 countries.

The full list of winners is available here.

