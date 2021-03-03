World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Seascape Network Officially Debuts On Binance Smart Chain

Wednesday, 3 March 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Mar 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Seascape Network, the popular game platform designed around the DeFi & NFT economy, announced its launch on the Binance Smart Chain. The expansion improves Seascape's scalability, while also allowing it to remain connected to the value and liquidity of Ethereum.

With its launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Seascape will provide unmatched scalability in its games, while also allowing it to remain connected to the value and liquidity of Ethereum, enabling its users to decide where and how they want to trade their gamified DeFi assets. The BSC makes use of dual-chain architecture technology and is praised for its ability to grant users access to hyper-fast trading while offering flexibility to powerful dApps. The universal token of the Seascape Network, Crowns, which was released on Ethereum Mainnet, can now easily be bridged from Ethereum Mainnet to BSC using the Poly Network Bridge.

"The Seascape BSC integration opens doors to countless new gamers as we now can provide DeFi games with much lower fees for their transactions. Our partnership with Binance is stronger than ever and we cannot wait to continue our efforts to bridge the gaps between Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot through the innovation that is DeFi gaming," said David Johansson, CEO of Seascape Network.

Seascape will also develop a software development kit that will standardize all the moving parts involved with releasing a game on the Seascape platform, with clear documentation and rules to make onboarding for users and devs as smooth as possible. Furthermore, Seascape will offer developers an easy way to publish their games without the enormous fees associated with traditional gaming platforms.

Going forward, Seascape will build games on BSC, expanding its ecosystem to include the highly lucrative world of traditional gaming. The team also announced the BSC launch will accompany exciting partnerships, along with rewards for early adopters.

For more information about Seascape, please visit their official website, www.seascape.network.

About Seascape

Seascape Network is a game platform designed around the Defi and NFT economies! By allowing users to collateralize and earn from in-game assets, The Seascape Network is creating an ecosystem where the user can profit just as much as the developer. The goal is to turn theory into practice, unleashing the true power of DeFi!

Website: https://www.seascape.network
Social Media:
- Twitter: twitter.com/seascapenetwork
- Telegram: t.me/seascapenetwork
- Discord: discord.gg/qG2Vynh
- LinkedIn: bit.ly/2Km66f4

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 