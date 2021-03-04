World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Former Head Of Operations Of Binance Global Fiat Exchanges Becomes COO Of BitWell

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 6:33 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Mar 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BitWell has announced that Hsann, the former head of operations of Binance global fiat exchanges, has become COO at BitWell.

Hsann established multiple fiat exchanges, such as Binance US / Singapore / Jersey / Korea / Uganda and Tokocrypto, which enable local customers to buy crypto using fiat currency (USD, SGD, EUR, GBP etc.) under the conditions of legal compliance through all above channels with no entry barriers. He was also responsible for operations of the exchanges.

BitWell CEO Jeff Young said, "Hsann is a co-founder of BitWell, as the former head of operations of Binance global fiat exchanges, he expanded Binance business globally, significantly enhanced its international visibility. I believe that he will help BitWell grow rapidly and stably with his experiences in this area as BitWell COO."

Hsann said, "I appreciate the trust given by the BitWell team, as a co-founder, I am really pleased to work with Jeff again. I believe we are definitely able to build BitWell into a world-leading derivatives exchange together with our fantastic team."

About Hsann
Hsann is the co-founder and COO of BitWell. He worked with Binance as a head of operations for fiat exchanges and has launched multiple fiat exchanges. Before Binance, he worked at Flextrade, a FX trading platform serving leading financial banks and asset management funds. Flextrade's high-performance system was trusted by many industry leaders.

Prior to Flextrade, he worked in IBM and Toshiba as a developer and project manager to develop device drivers for IBM retail store solutions to serve world-leading retail clients such as Walmart, Starbucks and others. Hsann obtained the Master of Science in Embedded Systems from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Master of Business Administration (Finance) from National University of Singapore.

About BitWell
Launched on 6/4/2020, BitWell is a global crypto derivatives exchange based in Singapore. It supports spot and option trading and expects to support futures trading soon. https://www.bitwellex.com.

