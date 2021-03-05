Asia-Pacific Regional Review Of Implementation Of The Global Compact For Safe, Orderly And Regular Migration

Next week, from 10 to 12 March, the Asia-Pacific region will review the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration adopted by UN Member States in 2018 – a framework and a call for action for international and regional coordination and cooperation on international migration.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the number of international migrants has grown from 52 million in 1990 to over 65 million today, roughly 25 per cent of all the world’s international migrants. These migrants contribute to the sustainable development of their countries of origin and destination. Yet, they face complex human rights challenges that we must address to ensure that no one is left behind.

Organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Regional UN Network on Migration for Asia and the Pacific, the review will highlight the situation of migrants in the region, and identify good practices to make migration safe, orderly and regular.

Members of the media are invited to watch the proceedings online.

What: Asia-Pacific Regional Review of Implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration

When: 10 to 12 March 2021

Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/UNESCAP

Key speakers:

• Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP

• H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand

• Mr. António Vitorino, Director General, International Organization for Migration

• Ms. Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa, Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, ILO

Key events

10 March 2021: Opening Ceremony (09:00 - 9:50)

11 March 2021: Roundtables (9:00 – 17:00)

• Ensuring migration is voluntary, regular, safe and orderly; (09:00-10:30)

• Protecting migrants through rights-based border governance and border management measures; (10:30-12:00)

• Supporting migrants’ protection, integration and contribution to development; (14:00-15:30)

• Strengthening evidence-based policymaking, public debate and cooperation for safe, orderly and regular migration. (15:30-17:00)

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2Psh4lz

