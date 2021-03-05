European Solar Prize: Now Open For Submissions

The Energy Transition On Stage: Apply Now For The European Solar Prize

Each year EUROSOLAR awards the most innovative renewable energy projects of Europe-wide importance. Nominations and applications for the prestigious European Solar Prize can now be submitted online.

“Sun, wind and water fully supporting sustainable societies are the essential foundation for a stable climate. Over three decades the winners of the European Solar Prize pursue this vision with energy and creativity. They provide benchmarks, models and pace for the Renewable Europe.” declares Professor Peter Droege, President of EUROSOLAR and Chairman of the Jury.

Renewable Energy Diversity

In order to celebrate the diversity of successful renewable applications, EUROSOLAR awards in ten categories from municipalities to One-World-Cooperation, mobility solutions, solar architecture, urban development, businesses as well as projects, organisations and individuals in education and the media. An international expert jury chooses the winners for each year.

European Solar Prize Applications and Nominations

Applications and nominations for the European Solar Prize are invited from 4 March to 15 August, 2021 to be submitted through our online portal. All projects must be realized and show tangible results. The key part of the application is a presentation highlighting aims, figures and benefits. Depending on the category, details on the approach, technologies, users, renewable energy production, financial benefits, or other core information may be important. Further information on the application and the jury's evaluation criteria can be found online.

The Wealth of the European Solar Prize

EUROSOLAR has celebrated successes in renewable energies with the European Solar Prize since 1994. People, projects and organizations documented in the European Solar Prize archives establish a rich pool of regenerative practice for all Europeans, from practitioners to policymakers. Hundreds of winners of Europe-wide significance have thus been recognized and documented, together with EUROSOLAR’s important national prize programs awarded by its sections from Germany to Spain, and Italy to Austria.

